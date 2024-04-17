How to delete rooms in Fallout Shelter

As you build your shelter and the number of rooms increases in Fallout Shelter, you will naturally need to delete some of the older rooms to make a better-planned home for your dwellers. Thankfully, you can easily destroy any room you build and even get a small refund. Here’s how.

How to destroy rooms in Fallout Shelter

You get a refund. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To delete a room in Fallout Shelter, click on the room you want to get rid of and select the “Destroy” button. But you need to remove all the Dwellers from the room before you delete it. You can move them to the Living Quarters or the Vault Door if you have space. If you don’t, you can send them to explore the Wasteland for a while.

It doesn’t cost anything to destroy a room in Fallout Shelter, and you’ll receive a small refund of 20 caps. This is practically nothing compared to the price it costs to make a room, but it’s better than nothing.

Destroying rooms is common practice in Fallout Shelter, so don’t be afraid to delete a room and start again. I like to spice up my shelter and change the layout on an almost daily basis. This leads me to destroy rooms left, right, and center. Yes, I lose hard-earned caps every time I do this, but it’s not the end of the world. You can always farm them up again.

