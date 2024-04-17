Fallout Shelter build menu.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fallout

How to delete rooms in Fallout Shelter

It's quick and easy.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 06:29 am

As you build your shelter and the number of rooms increases in Fallout Shelter, you will naturally need to delete some of the older rooms to make a better-planned home for your dwellers. Thankfully, you can easily destroy any room you build and even get a small refund. Here’s how.

Recommended Videos

How to destroy rooms in Fallout Shelter

The Water Treatment room's detail window with the Destroy button highlighted.
You get a refund. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To delete a room in Fallout Shelter, click on the room you want to get rid of and select the “Destroy” button. But you need to remove all the Dwellers from the room before you delete it. You can move them to the Living Quarters or the Vault Door if you have space. If you don’t, you can send them to explore the Wasteland for a while.

It doesn’t cost anything to destroy a room in Fallout Shelter, and you’ll receive a small refund of 20 caps. This is practically nothing compared to the price it costs to make a room, but it’s better than nothing.

Destroying rooms is common practice in Fallout Shelter, so don’t be afraid to delete a room and start again. I like to spice up my shelter and change the layout on an almost daily basis. This leads me to destroy rooms left, right, and center. Yes, I lose hard-earned caps every time I do this, but it’s not the end of the world. You can always farm them up again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Fallout 76 online only? Answered
Image of a player character standing with their thumbs up in the Vault Boy pose at night in front of the Whitespring Resort in Fallout 76. There are many flowers around along with banners hanging from the resorts and robots moving around.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Is Fallout 76 online only? Answered
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘this action requires an internet connection’ error in Fallout Shelter
Fallout Shelter character walking with their dog pet
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to fix ‘this action requires an internet connection’ error in Fallout Shelter
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 17, 2024
Read Article What year does Fallout 76 take place? Answered
level in fallout 76
Category: Fallout
Fallout
What year does Fallout 76 take place? Answered
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Fallout 76 online only? Answered
Image of a player character standing with their thumbs up in the Vault Boy pose at night in front of the Whitespring Resort in Fallout 76. There are many flowers around along with banners hanging from the resorts and robots moving around.
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Is Fallout 76 online only? Answered
Gordon Bicker Gordon Bicker Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to fix ‘this action requires an internet connection’ error in Fallout Shelter
Fallout Shelter character walking with their dog pet
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to fix ‘this action requires an internet connection’ error in Fallout Shelter
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 17, 2024
Read Article What year does Fallout 76 take place? Answered
level in fallout 76
Category: Fallout
Fallout
What year does Fallout 76 take place? Answered
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 17, 2024
Author
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.