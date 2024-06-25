Famous New Vegas character will play bigger role in Fallout season 2

Robert House, the RobCo Industries head honcho, is confirmed to play a bigger role in season two of the Fallout TV show, just as most New Vegas fans would have anticipated.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Variety on June 21, showrunners and series creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet said we can “look forward to future conversations about Robert House,” a key character better known as Mr. House in 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas.

The Strip’s AI overlord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Robert House (played by Anthony Misiano) appeared in a flashback pre-war scene in the final episode of season one. Acting as the RobCo Industries boss, House was seen with several other company heads and the Vault-Tec management in a meeting about the nigh inevitable nuclear apocalypse.

IGN’s report on the Variety interview features an additional quote from Graham Wagner. It reads: “Many of our lead characters are Vegas-bound. Las Vegas in the world of Fallout is Robert House’s town. Robert House will be involved in Season 2.”

But what hasn’t been confirmed is whether Robert House will appear in season two in his pre-war form with perhaps more flashback scenes or in the supercomputer form in which he is present in Fallout: New Vegas.

As we know, the Fallout TV show is set after the events of Fallout: New Vegas. If the showrunners pursue the aforementioned second route, they may run into an issue about canonizing a particular New Vegas ending, invalidating the other three.

Although New Vegas director Josh Sawyer stated he doesn’t care what the showrunners do with the game’s plot, we have seen how sensitive the fanbase can be regarding canon controversies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy