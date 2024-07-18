Fallout TV Show’s Ghoul just earned an Emmy nomination—and it’s well deserved

All three protagonist performances in Fallout’s TV show were phenomenal, but it seems like Walton Goggins’ Ghoul amassed the largest following and praise after release. Now, the actor has earned an Emmy nomination.

Recommended Videos

Fallout’s Amazon series was released in April and immediately gained the love of the franchise’s fans and newcomers. Critics seemed to love it too, with the Fallout TV show nominated for 17 Emmys, including a nomination for Goggins in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

That’s one much-deserved drop in a very large bucket of noms. Congratulations, Walton!!! pic.twitter.com/Ov3LI8Obwq — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) July 17, 2024

Contrary to Lucy and Maximus, the other two protagonists of the show, Goggins’ Ghoul appears in two timelines. One takes place in 2077, when the Great War begins, while the second is in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. This allowed Goggins to flex his acting muscles by showcasing a character that unveils a political intrigue pre-war and a ruthless mercenary in the wasteland reality.

To win the Emmy, Goggins’ performance has to defeat Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Gary Oldman, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Dominic West, for Hijack, Mr & Mrs Smith, Slow Horses, Shogun, and The Crown, respectively.

It’s not the first major nomination for Goggins, who’s appeared in various popular films and TV shows for years, including Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained, Tomb Raider, and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The actor was previously nominated for an Emmy for his work on Justified.

This isn’t the only nomination Fallout received. In fact, the show boasts 17 nominations in total. These include an Outstanding Drama Series, where it battles other TV hits like The Crown and Shogun, and Writing for a Drama Series.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards takes place on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy