Fallout Shelter pregnancy guide: How to make babies

Having a healthy population is essential for the survival of your vault in Fallout Shelter. But how do you, the Overseer, encourage your vault Dwellers to make babies?

As your vault expands and you unlock more features, you’ll need a steady influx of dwellers to staff new rooms, generate resources, and keep your vault running smoothly. While there are a few ways of getting more Dwellers in Fallout Shelter, procreation is the most reliable and consistent way.

How to make Dwellers pregnant in Fallout Shelter

That’s a done deal. Image via Bethesda

To start making babies in Fallout Shelter, you first need to create an environment where your Dwellers can get pregnant.

Set up an empty living quarter where your dwellers can get romantic.

where your dwellers can get romantic. Pick compatible Dwellers . Assign a male and female Dweller to the living quarters. While a high Charisma for either Dweller can increase the odds of pregnancy, be mindful of a high Charisma male. His charm might lead to a baby boom in your Shelter.

. Assign a male and female Dweller to the living quarters. While a high Charisma for either Dweller can increase the odds of pregnancy, be mindful of a high Charisma male. His charm might lead to a baby boom in your Shelter. Once your Dwellers are settled in, you’ll need to wait. They’ll chat, flirt, and eventually disappear for a short while. When they return, the magic will have already taken place.

How long does pregnancy last in Fallout Shelter?

Pregnancy in Fallout Shelter lasts only three hours. During this time, pregnant Dwellers can still work, but they won’t be able to go to Wasteland missions.

Managing population growth is crucial for the smooth operation of your vault. I prefer moving pregnant Dwellers to Training or Interior Production rooms, which tend to be far from the surface. This strategy helps to balance the population distribution and ensures that the most skilled Dwellers are in the areas where they’re needed the most. Rooms and areas near the soil often encounter various problems, and that’s where you want your best Dwellers to be.

How long does it take for kids to grow into adults in Fallout Shelter?

Pregnant Dwellers can still take part in certain roles. Image via Bethesda

Once a Dweller gives birth to a kid, it’ll take three hours for them to grow into adults. When babies finally become adults, they’ll be ready to take on a role in your vault. While growing into adults in those three hours, babies will consume resources just like grown-ups.

Frequently asked questions about making babies in Fallout Shelter

When it comes to procreation in Fallout Shelter, it may take time for you to get better at increasing your population. While some prefer having a single male Dweller as the father of all babies in their vault, others may prioritize variety, but most frequently asked questions remain the same.

Why won’t your Fallout Shelter Dwellers get pregnant?

Dwellers in Fallout Shelter may choose not to procreate if they’re unsuitable fits. For example, if you put two family members into a room, you might see them saying lines like “It was nice to spend time with family.” When that’s the case, those two Dwellers won’t make babies, and you’ll need to pair them with new Dwellers who aren’t relatives.

What to do when a Dweller isn’t giving birth in Fallout Shelter

A Dweller may hold off on giving birth when there isn’t enough space in your vault in Fallout Shelter. If all your living quarters are occupied, babies waiting to be born will not arrive. Once you build more room and living quarters, babies waiting to be born should arrive one after another.

