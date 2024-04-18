Fallout 76 Special Loadout: Should you choose Battle Ready or Fresh Dweller?

When you begin Fallout 76, you’ll awaken in Vault 76 on Reclamation Day, ready to take on the post-apocalyptic world and bring back civilization to the Wasteland.

As you leave the vault, you’ll have a significant decision to make that will have an effect on your first few hours with Fallout 76. You will have to choose between leaving the vault as a Battle Ready Vault Dweller, beginning the game at level 20 with a loadout picked, or as a Fresh Dweller, beginning at level two with one perk card.

We’re going to be diving into both of these options in more detail so you can decide which is the best route for you.

Battle Ready Dweller

Battle Ready Dwellers can choose a loadout with a specific weapon ready to go for when you enter the Wastelands. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Battle Ready Dwellers will leave Vault 76 at level 20 with a specific loadout that has S.P.E.C.I.A.L perk points already assigned.

This option is better suited to players who are more experienced in the previous Fallout games, particularly those who have played Fallout 4, which is the most similar to Fallout 76 in terms of gameplay. You’ll be able to skip over certain tutorials and jump straight into questing and building, and you will also already have your loadout ready to go.

The loadouts you can choose between as a Battle Ready Dweller are as follows:

Commando

Specializes in automatic rifles. Uses automatic weapons to engage enemies from a distance.

Commando S.P.E.C.I.A.L perk points

Strength: 3

Perception: 7

Endurance: 1

Charisma: 4

Intelligence: 3

Agility: 4

Luck: 4

Slugger

Specializes in two-handed-melee weapons. Bashes enemies to bits with slow but powerful melee weapons.

Slugger S.P.E.C.I.A.L perk points

Strength: 9

Perception: 1

Endurance: 1

Charisma: 4

Intelligence: 3

Agility: 4

Luck: 4

Gunslinger

Specializes in pistols. Fights with slow-firing weapons that pack a mean punch.

Gunslinger S.P.E.C.I.A.L perk points

Strength: 3

Perception:4

Endurance: 1

Charisma: 4

Intelligence: 3

Agility: 7

Luck: 4

Shotgunner

Specializes in shotguns. Deals large bursts of damage from close range.

Shotgunner S.P.E.C.I.A.L perk points

Strength: 7

Perception: 3

Endurance: 1

Charisma: 4

Intelligence: 3

Agility: 4

Luck: 4

Specialist

Specializes in VATS. Targets enemies’ limbs with the luck-based VATS system.

Specialist S.P.E.C.I.A.L perk points

Strength: 3

Perception: 5

Endurance :1

Charisma: 4

Intelligence: 3

Agility: 4

Luck: 6

Fresh Dweller

For an easier start, Fresh Dweller is the way to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you opt to leave the vault as a Fresh Dweller, you will begin the game at level two and will embark on various tutorial quests across various areas in Appalachia, such as Morgantown and Wayward.

You’ll learn the ropes as you go and be able to begin the game completely fresh. This is a great way for newbies to the Fallout series to get stuck into the world.

Let’s take a look at each of the Perk cards that you can choose from as a Fresh Dweller.

Slugger – Strength perk: +10% damage bonus to your two-handed weapons.

Strength perk: +10% damage bonus to your two-handed weapons. Inspirational – Charisma perk: +5% EXP when you team up with another vault dweller

Charisma perk: +5% EXP when you team up with another vault dweller Action Dweller – Agility perk: +15% Action Point regeneration

– Agility perk: +15% Action Point regeneration Gunslinger – Agility perk: +10% damage bonus to your pistols.

– Agility perk: +10% damage bonus to your pistols. First Aid – Intelligence perk: Stimpaks heal +15% more health.

Should you choose Battle Ready Dweller or Fresh Dweller in Fallout 76?

Tutorials and guides or diving into the deep end of Appalachia. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your choice of a Battle Ready Dweller or a Fresh Dweller depends on what kind of player you are. If you have experience with the Fallout series and want to skip tutorials to get straight into the action, then leaving the vault at level 20 is better suited to you. That said, if you want to begin the game completely new, then you may want to opt for the Fresh Dweller choice even if you have Fallout experience.

If you have never played a Fallout game before, then you will have a tough time getting to grips with the mechanics of Fallout 76 if you leave the vault as Battle Ready Dweller. That doesn’t mean you can’t do so if that is what you want, though: Just be prepared to be thrown into the deep end. However, Fresh Dweller is the better route for you if you are inexperienced with Fallout or with action-RPGs in general.

