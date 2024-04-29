Fallout 4’s next-gen update was so bad, players made a mod to remove it

The most recent update to Fallout 4, aimed at upgrading the game for next-gen platforms, has proven to be highly disruptive. Either by breaking modded games or the mods themselves, the update disgruntled many players. And what else to fix it but other mods, exclusively made to remove the update?

Only a day after the next-gen update launched, breaking all the modded saves and their respective mods in the process, players uploaded a new mod to the NexusMods platform aimed at removing the update and rolling the game back to its original state. It didn’t take long for the mod to completely take off, and it is now at the front page of the NexusMods Fallout 4 section with nearly 20,000 downloads in three days.

Fallout 4 has thousands of mods, most of which were bricked by the update. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

In case you missed it, Bethesda decided to launch a “next-gen update” for Fallout 4 totaling around 15GB in size, likely trying to piggyback off the success of the Fallout TV series and the boost it’s given the game. Despite its behemoth appearance, the mod didn’t change much at all, aside from impacting some core technical stuff which naturally led to the immediate bricking of numerous mods and saves running them. One popular mod which was aiming to launch soon, Fallout: London, was prevented from doing so by the update, which the mod’s devs said “screwed them over.”

The Fallout 4 next-gen update, Patch 1.36, added several content packs, two new modes of running the game (Quality and Performance), widescreen support, and a new verification for the Steam Deck. Bethesda claims these changes significantly improve the game, which may be true for those only running vanilla installations and nothing else. For modders and mod-enjoyers, things are looking grim as mod developers are seeking ways of adapting to the new version of Fallout 4 (or revert it entirely) and returning their wonderful creations to the Wasteland.

