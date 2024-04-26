Fallout 4 Performance vs Quality mode: Which should you choose?

Fallout 4’s highly awaited next-gen update introduces two new graphics modes—Performance and Quality—adding 4K support to the 2015 game. If you’re wondering which rendering mode to choose for the best experience on your platform, this guide is for you.

Recommended Videos

Exclusive to players on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles, the new Performance and Quality graphics modes in Fallout 4 let you explore The Commonwealth in 4K at 60 or 30 frames per second. Logically, playing in Performance mode makes more sense, as you get up to 60 fps, but is it really worth the graphical tradeoff?

Performance or Quality: Which mode should you choose in Fallout 4?

It depends on the hardware. Image via Bethesda

You should definitely choose Performance mode if you want to prioritize fps over resolution in Fallout 4. Running at standard settings, it relies on dynamic resolution scaling to offer 4K graphics on your console without tanking the fps.

On the other hand, the Quality mode prioritizes visuals over fps, offering 4K resolution at 30 fps with ultra settings. According to the devs, this mode shouldn’t use dynamic resolution scaling, so you may see some hiccups if your console works overtime.

Now, let’s explore which mode you should choose.

If you’re on an Xbox Series S console, I recommend going with Performance mode. The Series S console doesn’t support native 4K anyway; it “upscales” the video quality to fit the resolution if the console is connected to a 4K output. So you wouldn’t notice much of a difference and can enjoy higher frames at the same time.

If you are playing Fallout 4 on a Xbox Series X or PS5 console, I recommend trying out Quality mode to experience the magic of 4K. As a cherry on top, connecting your console to a 120 Hz monitor will yield up to 40 FPS in Quality mode, so make sure you use this benefit.

You may face some issues in Quality mode, especially given how broken the next-gen update has been since launch. In fact, at the time of writing, players are reporting the Xbox version of the update is bugged, with both Quality and Performance modes being locked to 60 FPS. We can only hope Bethesda fixes these issues as soon as possible to offer what it intended in the first place.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more