An in game image of the Halloween party at Harbormaster Hotel in Fallout 4
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
Fallout

Fallout 4: All Hallow’s Eve door password code explained

You'll need to count objects behind each door to crack the code.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 04:14 pm

One of the new quests included in the April 2024 Fallout 4 update is called All Hallow’s Eve, and it revolves around the Sole Survivor investigating a mysterious signal tracked to the Harbormaster Hotel. 

There’s a section in this Fallout 4 mission where you have to figure out a passcode for a door. You can’t complete the quest without solving the puzzle, so we’re going to break it down for you.

Solving the All Hallow’s Eve Fallout 4 quest door code puzzle

Accessing the keypad in the Harbormaster Hotel

An in game screenshot of the keypad from the Fallout 4 All Hallows Eve mission
Not the most promising start to the puzzle-solving. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have fought off ghouls in the Harbormaster Hotel after investigating the Halloween party setup, you’ll go down a corridor with five doors: two on the left, two on the right, and one at the end. The door at the end of the corridor is where you need to go, but there’s a keypad that requires a code to open it. Interact with the keypad and select “do nothing” to move the quest forward. You’ll then be told to look for clues to figure out the password. 

Read Lana’s Note

An in game image of the passcode note from Fallout 4
Lana’s note gives you all the info you need to figure out the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The game helps you out a bit here; a marker will appear directing you to a nearby skeleton that has a note with a clue written on it. The marker will only show up if you still have the All Hallows Eve quest selected on your Pip-Boy, so make sure you have selected it as it is a handy way of keeping on top of what you need to do next. The note—called “Lana’s Note”—offers some insight into how the code is solved. 

Solving the door code puzzle

After reading the note, you’ll find the code relates to what is behind each of the four doors. The solution is to count each of the objects behind each door. Lana points out exactly what the objects are in her note: specimen samples in jars behind door one, skull candles behind door two, teddy bears behind door three, and Jack O’Lanterns behind door four. The number of items behind each door corresponds to each number of the passcode, with the number you get from behind door one being the first number of the code and so on. 

Here’s a rundown of the number of items behind each door: 

  • Door one: four specimen samples.
An in game image of specimen jars from Fallout 4
Why are these even here? Best not to think about it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
  • Door two: three skull candles. 
An in game image of skull candles from Fallout 4
Loving that spooky aesthetic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
  • Door three: four teddy bears. 
An in game image of teddy bears from Fallout 4
Cute, but creepy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
  • Door four: six Jack O’Lanterns 
An in game image of Jack O' Lanterns from Fallout 4
It’s always Halloween in my soul. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you put together the info, you’ll find that the code is four, three, four, six. If you’re planning on checking out each room for yourself, be careful when you open door three and door four. Door three has a laser turret hidden in the top left-hand corner of the room, and door four has a trap behind it with a gun attached. 

Opening the final door with the keypad 

With the clue in hand and the number of items noted, you can now input the code into the door, and voilà. You’ve solved the puzzle and can now enter the room, collect some cool loot, and complete the quest. 

related content
Read Article How to revert the latest Fallout 4 update 1.36
A promotional image of the female Vault Dweller with Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to revert the latest Fallout 4 update 1.36
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Fallout 4 Performance vs Quality mode: Which should you choose?
An image of the Sole Survivor and Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
Fallout 4 Performance vs Quality mode: Which should you choose?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to find the Saugus Ironworks in Fallout 4
A promotional image of the female Vault Dweller with Dogmeat from Fallout 4
Category: Fallout
Fallout
How to find the Saugus Ironworks in Fallout 4
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 26, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.