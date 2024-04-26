Fallout 4: All Hallow’s Eve door password code explained

One of the new quests included in the April 2024 Fallout 4 update is called All Hallow’s Eve, and it revolves around the Sole Survivor investigating a mysterious signal tracked to the Harbormaster Hotel.

There’s a section in this Fallout 4 mission where you have to figure out a passcode for a door. You can’t complete the quest without solving the puzzle, so we’re going to break it down for you.

Solving the All Hallow’s Eve Fallout 4 quest door code puzzle

Accessing the keypad in the Harbormaster Hotel

Not the most promising start to the puzzle-solving. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have fought off ghouls in the Harbormaster Hotel after investigating the Halloween party setup, you’ll go down a corridor with five doors: two on the left, two on the right, and one at the end. The door at the end of the corridor is where you need to go, but there’s a keypad that requires a code to open it. Interact with the keypad and select “do nothing” to move the quest forward. You’ll then be told to look for clues to figure out the password.

Read Lana’s Note

Lana’s note gives you all the info you need to figure out the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The game helps you out a bit here; a marker will appear directing you to a nearby skeleton that has a note with a clue written on it. The marker will only show up if you still have the All Hallows Eve quest selected on your Pip-Boy, so make sure you have selected it as it is a handy way of keeping on top of what you need to do next. The note—called “Lana’s Note”—offers some insight into how the code is solved.

Solving the door code puzzle

After reading the note, you’ll find the code relates to what is behind each of the four doors. The solution is to count each of the objects behind each door. Lana points out exactly what the objects are in her note: specimen samples in jars behind door one, skull candles behind door two, teddy bears behind door three, and Jack O’Lanterns behind door four. The number of items behind each door corresponds to each number of the passcode, with the number you get from behind door one being the first number of the code and so on.

Here’s a rundown of the number of items behind each door:

Door one: four specimen samples.

Why are these even here? Best not to think about it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Door two: three skull candles.

Loving that spooky aesthetic. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Door three: four teddy bears.

Cute, but creepy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Door four: six Jack O’Lanterns

It’s always Halloween in my soul. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you put together the info, you’ll find that the code is four, three, four, six. If you’re planning on checking out each room for yourself, be careful when you open door three and door four. Door three has a laser turret hidden in the top left-hand corner of the room, and door four has a trap behind it with a gun attached.

Opening the final door with the keypad

With the clue in hand and the number of items noted, you can now input the code into the door, and voilà. You’ve solved the puzzle and can now enter the room, collect some cool loot, and complete the quest.

