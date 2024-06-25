All Fallout 76 Audio Holotape locations

There are hundreds of Audio Holotapes in Fallout 76 scattered around the map in houses, forts, and even in corpses, which makes it difficult to locate them all.

Some series of holotypes are so interesting we encourage you to go looking for them just to hear a good story. There are tragic ones, like the Enola series, and some have a terrifying sound design as the last recording of the person carrying the holotape, and there’s even a full narrative production with the West Virginia Hills series.

Flatwoods

It’s close to Vault 76. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 13 holotapes in Flatwood, making it one of the best place to hunt for audio holotapes in Fallout 76. You’ll have to look for them across the town; most of them are in bodies, but they’re mostly close to one another.

Here are all the tapes you can find in Flatwoods:

Survivor story: Kesha McDermott (Thirst Things First quest) – On Kesha McDermott’s body along the river.

– On Kesha McDermott’s body along the river. Survivor story: Willie Mae – On Willie Mae’s body across the Green Country Lodge.

– On Willie Mae’s body across the Green Country Lodge. Survivor story: Sofie – On Sofie Yates’ body past the overpass on the north side of the town.

– On Sofie Yates’ body past the overpass on the north side of the town. Survivor story: Responder Colonel – On Colonel’s body in the red house.

– On Colonel’s body in the red house. Survivor story: Nurse Scott – In Delbert Winters’ home.

– In Delbert Winters’ home. Survivor story: Rev. Delbert Winters – In Delbert Winters’ home.

– In Delbert Winters’ home. Survivor story: Tabitha – On a table on the second floor of Flatwoods’ tavern.

– On a table on the second floor of Flatwoods’ tavern. A reminder to myself – In a tree stump north of the church.

– In a tree stump north of the church. Confessions of an addict – On the body of a settler, northwest of the yellow house to the right of the church.

– On the body of a settler, northwest of the yellow house to the right of the church. Who Goes There? – Part One – Near Willie Mae’s body.

– Near Willie Mae’s body. Who Goes There? – Part Two – In a mailbox north of Delbert Winters’ home.

– In a mailbox north of Delbert Winters’ home. Responder’s plea – Inside the fridge in the tavern.

– Inside the fridge in the tavern. Volunteer training program: Food (Second Helpings quest) – In the tavern’s kitchen terminal.

– In the tavern’s kitchen terminal. Volunteer training program: Water (Thirst Things First quest) – In the diagnostic terminal in the church.

The Cranberry Bog region

A whole tour through the Cranberry Bog. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can follow a trail of Audio Holotapes in the Cranberry Bog region starting at Mac’s Farm in the northern part of the area, and going south until the Glassed Cavern. You can find the six Enola Walker’s story tapes and several other holotapes.

The Enola series is an interesting one. You follow her revenge journey against a flying beast who tore down her house and killed her dogs, like a Fallout female version of John Wick. You’ll pass through RobCo Research Center to get part two, the Abandoned Bog Town to get part three, Watoga to get part four, part five is in Drop Site V9, and the Glassed Cavern is where part six is.

Here are the other audio holotapes in RobCo Research Center:

Mr. Torturers

Tinkering

Near the RobCo Research Center is The General’s Steakhouse, and you can find two Holotapes there:

Gone scrounging

Goodbye

These are the Audio Holotapes in the Abandoned Bog Town:

Goodbye dad

Last words (Mayor for a Day quest)

Operation Free Watoga log 322 (Mayor for a Day quest)

Retirement

Where now?

Here are all the other Audio Holotapes in Watoga and buildings:

Enola Walker’s story, Part Four – Behind the red music pavilion.

– Behind the red music pavilion. My reputation – On the roof of Watoga Estates.

– On the roof of Watoga Estates. Protestors – On the roof of Watoga Estates.

– On the roof of Watoga Estates. Sideshow Snallygaster – Part One – Watoga Estates.

– Watoga Estates. Sideshow Snallygaster – Part Two – Watoga Civic Center.

– Watoga Civic Center. That boy – On the roof of Watoga Estates.

– On the roof of Watoga Estates. “That boy” – In the front reception in Watoga Estates.

– In the front reception in Watoga Estates. Watoga residents – Third floor of Watoga Estates.

– Third floor of Watoga Estates. Your reputation – In the front reception in Watoga Estates.

– In the front reception in Watoga Estates. Incident record 5374 – On the second floor of Watoga Emergency Services.

– On the second floor of Watoga Emergency Services. Concerned mother – In the Watoga High School office.

– In the Watoga High School office. BoS report – Watoga Plaza – In the Hubris Comics store in Watoga Shopping Plaza.

These are the other Holotapes in the Glassed Cavern:

Bad news

Accident

I’m stuck here

Have a nice life

Morgantown

It’s a big place with a lot of places to visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You should focus on the Morgantown Airport here, since you can find more than 10 tapes. The only regions with no holotapes are Morgantown Station and Trainward. You’ll also find the several tapes as you walk through the monorail and the buildings surrounding it, including the Vault-Tec University.

Here are all the audio holotapes you can get in Morgantown:

History of Morgantown: Vol. I – On top of the building across the street from Stash Room M-3.

– On top of the building across the street from Stash Room M-3. History of Morgantown: Vol. II – East of the wooden tower on the top of a building.

– East of the wooden tower on the top of a building. History of Morgantown: Vol. III – At the bottom of the wooden tower.

– At the bottom of the wooden tower. History of Morgantown: Vol. VI – On the roof of a building nest to Stash Room M-3.

– On the roof of a building nest to Stash Room M-3. Not my Morgantown – On the second floor of the Shadowbreeze Apartments.

– On the second floor of the Shadowbreeze Apartments. Overseer’s journal, entry Three (Personal Matters quest) – In the Morgantown High School lobby area.

– In the Morgantown High School lobby area. Overseer’s journal, entry Four (Personal Matters quest) – In a Vault-Tec University classroom in the third floor.

– In a Vault-Tec University classroom in the third floor. Feeling good, looking good – In the Fraternity Row yard.

– In the Fraternity Row yard. The Battle of Morgantown – in a portable toilet at Vault-Tec University.

– in a portable toilet at Vault-Tec University. First day of school – In room A2 at the Vault-Tec University.

– In room A2 at the Vault-Tec University. Last day of school – In room 204 at Vault-Tec University.

– In room 204 at Vault-Tec University. Overseer’s log – Morgantown (Final Departure Overseer’s Mission quest) – On the second floor of the Morgantown Airport terminal.

– On the second floor of the Morgantown Airport terminal. Maria’s last words (Final Departure quest) – In the map console at the Morgantown Airport terminal.

– In the map console at the Morgantown Airport terminal. Responder’s personal log – In the second floor at the Morgantown Airport terminal in a Responder’s body.

– In the second floor at the Morgantown Airport terminal in a Responder’s body. The Fire Breathers – On the last floor at the Morgantown Airport terminal.

– On the last floor at the Morgantown Airport terminal. Report on Harpers Ferry attack – In the Morgantown Airport terminal near a TV.

– In the Morgantown Airport terminal near a TV. Monorail maintenance log 30045 – In a monorail car at the Vault-Tec University monorail station.

– In a monorail car at the Vault-Tec University monorail station. The Christmas Flood – In the Morgantown Airport.

– In the Morgantown Airport. Psych eval: Wyatt Johnson – At Morgantown Airport in the east plane wreck.

– At Morgantown Airport in the east plane wreck. Psych eval: Olivia P. Henderson – At Morgantown Airport in a hangar.

– At Morgantown Airport in a hangar. Melody Larkin: Dispatch – At Morgantown Airport in the air traffic control tower.

– At Morgantown Airport in the air traffic control tower. Camp guide program v3.4 – At the Morgantown Airport in the robot repair hangar.

– At the Morgantown Airport in the robot repair hangar. Volunteer training: Camping 101 (Tentative Plans quest) – In the northwest end of the airfield at Morgantown Airport on a terminal.

– In the northwest end of the airfield at Morgantown Airport on a terminal. Patrol 1: Training Exercise (Safe for Work quest) – In the northwest end of the airfield at Morgantown Airport on a terminal.

– In the northwest end of the airfield at Morgantown Airport on a terminal. Patrol 2: Triage Center (Safe for Work quest) – On the southwest side of the Morgantown Airport terminal.

– On the southwest side of the Morgantown Airport terminal. Patrol 3: Processing Center (Safe for Work quest) – Beside the body of Responder Rocky in the northern processing center at Morgantown Airport.

– Beside the body of Responder Rocky in the northern processing center at Morgantown Airport. Patrol 4: Medical Center (Safe for Work quest) – On the northwest side of the Morgantown Airport terminal.

– On the northwest side of the Morgantown Airport terminal. Patrol 5: Control Tower (Safe for Work quest) – On the terminal in the air traffic control tower of the Morgantown Airport.

– On the terminal in the air traffic control tower of the Morgantown Airport. Field report: Mama Dolce’s Food Processing – At Mama Dolce’s Food Processing plant.

– At Mama Dolce’s Food Processing plant. Stuck – On the roof of a building to the north.

Valley Galleria

Who is up for some shopping? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Going east of the map, you’ll find four Audio Holotapes in Valley Galleria. Be careful when you arrive; you’ll encounter a Deathclaw and some Scorched Believers. Enter the Valley Galleria to search for Jacob Lerner’s four-part holotapes.

Here’s the locations of the audio holotapes in Valley Galleria in Fallout 76:

The first one is on a counter on the other side of the entrance door in the kitchen area to the right.

to the right. The second one is to the right side of the entrance on top of the kitchen counter in the back of the DeMarco-Boyle Housewares store .

. The third one is on the top floor behind the counter of the book store .

. The last one is on the southern parking lot on Jacob’s body.

Harpers Ferry and Ella Ame’s Bunker

Be careful in Harpers Ferry. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since you are already in Valley Galleria, you can head a little north to Harpers Ferry, where you can find four other tapes from two different series. After you get them, you can follow the road north to Ella Ame’s Bunker next to the Thunder Mountain Power Plant.

Here are all the tapes you can collect in Harpers Ferry:

A safe haven

Ella’s log: Harpers Ferry

Jesus Sunday’s holotape – Part One

Jesus Sunday’s holotape – Part Two

Once you get to Ella Ame’s bunker, you can find these holotapes:

Ella’s log: The Mire

Niraj’s confession

Sunday Brother’s Cabin

One holotape in each cabin. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Jesus Sunday’s holotapes series consist of five tapes, which means there are still three of them if you have the two located in Harpers Ferry. Part three, four, and, five are in Sunday Brother’s Cabin.

Here are the three holotapes in Sunday Brother’s Cabin:

Jesus Sunday’s holotape – Part Three

Jesus Sunday’s holotape – Part Four

Jesus Sunday’s holotape – Part Five

Riverside Manor

There are a lot of history in this place. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Riverside Manor is another Fallout 76 location filled with audio holotapes and a lot of them will kick off side quests once you listen to them. Some you’ll only be able to access through locked terminals. The biggest theme is the Order of Mysteries, a faction that occupied Riverside Manor and ended in an epic and tragic way.

Here are all the holotapes you can get in Riverside Manor:

Order of Mysteries – Production log #194

Order of Mysteries – Production log #209

Order of Mysteries – Production log #212

Order of Mysteries – Rank: Initiate (Initiate of Mysteries quest)

Order of Mysteries – Rank: Novice (Novice of Mysteries quest)

Order of Mysteries – Rank: Seeker (Seeker of Mysteries quest)

Order of Mysteries – Rank: Mistress (The Mistress of Mystery quest)

Order of Mysteries – The Blade of Bastet (Forging a Legend quest)

Order of Mysteries – The Phantom Device (Chasing Shadows quest)

Order of Mysteries – The Voice of Set (Prototypical Problems quest)

Order of Mysteries – Cryptos holotape (Seeker of Mysteries quest)

Order of Mysteries – Council recording

Order of Mysteries – Infirmary log

Belching Betty

The Firebreathers is a cool codename. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Belching Betty is where you’ll find a series of a group of Firebreathers taking a test in the mine. It’s a three-part series with incredible voice acting. You can find other tapes as well, but the Scorchslayer series is worth a listen.

Here are all the holotapes you can get in Belching Betty:

Scorchslayer’s journal – Part One (Into the Fire quest)

Scorchslayer’s journal – Part Two (Into the Fire quest)

Scorchslayer’s journal – Part Three (Into the Fire quest)

Fire Breathers final exam briefing

Welcome to the Fire Breathers (Into the Fire quest)

Fort Defiance

A Brotherhood of Steel tragic fail. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Brotherhood of Steel occupied Fort Defiance before it became overrun with Scorched so all tapes in this location are connected to the faction and how they felt while dealing with the beasts. Before the Brotherhood of Steel, Fort Defiance was an asylum; you can hear two reports about different incidents in the madhouse.

These are all the tapes you can get in Fort Defiance:

BoS archive: ARP background

De Silva’s recon report

Elder Maxson’s final conversation

Hospital report: Staff incident

Hospital report: Violent incident

Overseer’s log – Allegheny (Overseer’s Mission quest)

Overseer’s log – Fort Defiance (Overseer’s Mission quest)

Preservation of technology (Forbidden Knowledge quest)

Scribe Grant’s plea

Sensor module specs

The nuclear option

Sugar Grove

A more mysterious place. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sugar Grove has an interesting series about Cryptid sightings. Although the Appalachian Wasteland is full of mutated insects, animals, and ghouls, in Fallout 76 some creatures were so weird and spooky that they were initially considered to be Cryptids by the population when the bomb dropped and we can hear about their first appearance thought the Cryptid sighting series of holotapes.

Here are all the holotapes in Sugar Grove:

Cryptid sighting: Grafton Monster 9/27

Cryptid sighting: Snallygaster 10/4

Cryptid sighting: Wendigo 10/25

Charleston Herald Exclusive: The Motherlode (The Motherlode quest)

Automated call recording

