By attuning oneself to a major entity, the Warlock creates a unique system of spellcasting in DnD 5E. The ability to quickly regain spells means that having the best list of spells known is extremely important for your survival.

So, let’s talk about what makes a good spell for Warlock.

Warlocks get spellcasting immediately, but have Pact Magic instead of traditional spell slots. These are a very small group of spell slots—between one and four—that automatically scale up to fifth-level spells at level nine. They also refresh on short rests, rather than long rests, which lets Warlocks flex those very few spell slots to great effect.

Since they automatically scale to the highest possible spell level, it might seem preferable to just learn fifth-level spells so you have the best magic possible. However, there are several lower-level spells that can be very useful for a growing contracted aid.

The best spells for Warlock in DnD 5E, by spell slot

Warlock spells are constantly in action but are pulling from a pool of, at maximum, four level-five spells. And you only get to four at level 17, so most of the game you’re rocking two to three spells max. So, when selecting the best Warlock spells, you want high-impact concentration spells that can quickly throw a fight in your favor.

This list will not include Patron spells from their expanded spell lists. Those can be extremely valid options—from the Fiend’s Fireball to the Hexblade’s Shield.

Best Warlock cantrips

Eldritch Blast

It’s like bringing a gun to a Fire Bolt fight.

5E cantrip fights must look so much cooler than they seem. Image via Wizards of the Coast.

Eldritch Blast is a simple ranged damage cantrip that deals d10 force damage, but scales to have multiple beams—up to four at level 17.

Alongside Warlock’s primo level one spell, Hex, Eldritch Blast becomes an extremely strong spell. The Warlock’s Invocation system—a series of bonus abilities available only to them—has several abilities that revolve solely around this cantrip. The most prevalent, Agonizing Blast, adds Charisma to the damage roll, further improving this cantrip’s immense power.

Bring your strongest tool to fights. And this is a strong tool to have.

Prestidigitation

The Warlock, of all “full casters,” has the lowest number of cantrips—starting at two and going to four by level 10. Because of that, the cantrips that they do have need to work well.

Prestidigitation provides a myriad of minor magical effects, from making trinkets to lighting torches or cleaning food. This cantrip provides a young Warlock the tools they need to engage with out-of-combat scenarios early on. Then, as they level, they can get additional tools like Mage Hand that are much more specific.

Best first-level Warlock spells

Armor of Agathys

A strange one for sure, but Armor of Agathys is especially good for Hexblades or Pact of the Blade Warlocks. This spell gives five temporary HP per spell level and reflects melee damage for five cold damage per spell level. This impressive scaling means that, at level nine, you’re rocking 25 temporary HP and doing 25 damage to melee attackers, no saving throw allowed.

Armor conflicts slightly with Inspiring Leader and Chef—very strong feats for Warlocks. However, getting more temp HP is so important for a class with slightly less HP and AC than standard frontliners. Really strong, even in lategame scenarios.

Hex

The Warlock’s primo spell.

Considering the implications, it’s a pretty light curse. Image via Wizards of the Coast.

Hex targets an enemy and applies a curse, causing them to take d6 more damage from the Warlock’s attacks and puts disadvantage on a single skill check. Unlike Hunter’s Mark, Hex applies to spell attacks. This turns Eldritch Blast into a more aggressive spell and makes alternative options, like the Fiend’s Scorching Ray, even more devastating.

By level nine, this spell lasts all day, so it’s what you concentrate on by default. If you plan on taking an enemy down over time, have Hex up. Just remember it takes concentration, so you will have to decide whether it’s worth dropping.

Best second-level Warlock spells

Darkness

Darkness creates a field of magical darkness that defeats even Darkvision, causing targets to become essentially blinded while in it and blind to what’s out of it. This normally would be a double-sided coin that you tilt slightly in your favor by placing it where it’s disruptive to enemies.

Where is your Darkvision now? Image via Wizards of the Coast.

However, Warlocks get a unique Invocation that lets you ignore magical darkness. That means you have all the advantages in the world when placing Darkness. Blind your foes and hammer them with Blasts, no strings attached.

Misty Step

Every good caster needs an escape plan.

Misty Step allows the Warlock to, as a bonus action, teleport 60 feet. Teleportation is hard to counter, making it possible for the Warlock to escape sticky situations—like being grappled or swallowed.

There are several teleports, but Misty Step lets the Warlock move as a bonus action rather than an action. That means they can turn around and shoot an Eldritch Blast volley without breaking their own concentration on a spell like Far Step. Spells like Dimension Door or Thunder Step provide similar advantages, but take an action, making those options a bit more unwieldy. Even if it’s a low-level spell with no scaling, it’s nice to have around for emergencies.

Best third-level Warlock spells

Counterspell

Counterspell automatically negates weaker magic or gives a roll to negate stronger spells. This is a lifesaving magic, turning a devastating action into nothing at all. Warlocks cast this at level five consistently, meaning you negate the most common spells in the game all of the time.

This is an excellent way to spend spell slots during difficult, spell-based encounters. Spell users are often the problems in a given encounter, so being able to even have a chance to stop them before they get started is far too powerful to ignore.

Summon Undead

In theme, and handy. Summon Undead allows you to raise an Undead Spirit, a powerful summon with several different forms. The forms are good for crowd control, scouting, or pure damage.

Would this be considered a bit of a faux pas for an Undead Warlock? Image via Wizards

Putrid tends to be the best combat form, as it threatens paralysis on foes that fail their saving throws. The summons are fairly durable and last a long time, giving an hour of service before moving on.

Extremely potent way to spend concentration from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, especially in a low-frontline party.

Best fourth-level Warlock spells

Banishment

Banishment is a strong crowd-control spell, forcing a Charisma save or the target leaves the fight. They go to a pocket dimension until they make the save or the Warlock drops concentration. And, once you have level five spell slots, you get to target two individuals.

It’s the equivalent of sending a “let me get back to you” email. Image via Wizards

The utility of this spell is astounding. You can target a Cleric to get them away from their boss, preventing healing. You can oust a huge boss, preventing legendary actions and preventing their allies from removing other debuffs.

You can even save an ally by throwing them into a different plane. The possibilities are endless, as long as they involve shoving someone into a pocket dimension.

Shadow of Moil

An interesting defensive option, Shadow of Moil covers the Warlock in inky blackness. As confirmed by Jeremy Crawford, this spell is intended to make you basically invisible to enemies, giving you advantage on attacks while giving them disadvantage to attack you. It also does reflective melee damage.

Combined with Armor of Agathys, this spell makes a Warlock extremely difficult to put down and deals around 34 damage whenever they get hit in melee. Even for ranged Warlocks, this is still a spell that gives advantage to attacks while making getting hit very hard. Great for difficult encounters against monsters with higher AC.

Best fifth-level Warlock spells

Hold Monster

Hold Monster allows the Warlock to target a monster and force them to make a Wisdom Save or cause them to become paralyzed.

This is handy. While a lot of targets have okay Wisdom saves, making them have to roll well on a save or probably explode is pretty handy. Use this, especially on targets with mediocre Wisdom saves, and watch your melee combatants make them explode.

Synaptic Static

Synaptic Static is a unique spell. It’s a Fireball-sized area of effect that deals 8d6 psychic damage, targets Intelligence and applies a d6 debuff to attack rolls, ability checks, and concentration saves.

The damage isn’t great, since a Fireball would be at 10d6 at this point. But, Warlocks have very limited access to burst-damage areas of effect that don’t cost concentration. Having this 24 average damage debuff as an option is actually quite potent.

Honorable Mentions

There are actually a shocking number of strong Warlock spells, especially around level three. Here are a few that didn’t quite make the cut.

Sleep is fantastic early on, as a no-save option for sleep, but suffers later.

is fantastic early on, as a no-save option for sleep, but suffers later. Invisibility is a great buff, providing immunity to sight without magical aid and advantage on an attack.

is a great buff, providing immunity to sight without magical aid and advantage on an attack. Suggestion can counter specific out-of-combat scenarios and, potentially, end fights.

can counter specific out-of-combat scenarios and, potentially, end fights. Dispel Magic is one of the best problem-solving spells out there, allowing you to end debilitating debuffs or just turn off puzzles.

is one of the best problem-solving spells out there, allowing you to end debilitating debuffs or just turn off puzzles. Enemies Abound is a great way to debuff a high-power boss that relies on targeting.

is a great way to debuff a high-power boss that relies on targeting. Hunger of Hadar is an excellent ground effect that slows speed, blinds, and deals damage but doesn’t scale incredibly.

Sometimes, the unknown really is the scariest thing imaginable. Image via Wizards of the Coast.

Hypnotic Pattern can potentially knock out multiple enemies that fail their Wisdom save.

can potentially knock out multiple enemies that fail their Wisdom save. Tongues is important to beat through language barriers. An excellent option at level 11 or 13.

is important to beat through language barriers. An excellent option at level 11 or 13. Sickening Radiance puts an area of effect on the ground that stacks Exhaustion levels. Great for grindy fights that last two rounds or more.

puts an area of effect on the ground that stacks Exhaustion levels. Great for grindy fights that last two rounds or more. Scrying gives information on specific targets, which can be crucial to solving mysteries in campaigns.

Best Mystic Arcanum options for Warlock in 5E

Mystic Arcanum are six- to nine-level spells that you may cast once per day. Because of this, it’s important they’re options you’re likely to cast every single day. Here are a few highlights.

Best sixth-level Mystic Arcanum choices

Eyebite lets you put people to sleep every turn, changing you from a damage dealer to an incredible crowd controller.

lets you put people to sleep every turn, changing you from a damage dealer to an incredible crowd controller. Mass Suggestion , if successful, can easily halve a combat before it even starts.

, if successful, can easily halve a combat before it even starts. Scatter is great for repositioning slow classes, like Fighters or Paladins, as well as getting ranged characters out of danger.

Best seventh-level Mystic Arcanum choices

Crown of Stars sets up a 4d12 bonus action attack that combos perfectly with Hex, improving damage per turn significantly.

sets up a 4d12 bonus action attack that combos perfectly with Hex, improving damage per turn significantly. Forcecage locks multiple creatures in a box without a saving throw and even forces saving throws on teleports to try and escape said box.

locks multiple creatures in a box without a saving throw and even forces saving throws on teleports to try and escape said box. Plane Shift is a great get-out-of-jail card for party members. And, it can be used aggressively to force a saving throw or give someone a bus ticket across the universe.

Best eighth-level Mystic Arcanum choices

Glibness is a fun hour-long buff that guarantees success on Counterspells and most Charisma-based skill checks.

is a fun hour-long buff that guarantees success on Counterspells and most Charisma-based skill checks. Maddening Darkness , when combined with Devil’s Sight, is a crippling debuff that deals a huge 8d8 damage every single turn.

, when combined with Devil’s Sight, is a crippling debuff that deals a huge 8d8 damage every single turn. Power Word Stun, if used on a low-HP target, is a guaranteed debuff that negates actions with no saving throw. Great for anti-caster and anti-Lich.

Best ninth-level Mystic Arcanum choices

Make a pet, turn an ally into a dragon permanently, or make a shiny desk plant out of the big bad evil guy. Image via Wizards of the Coast.

Foresight is a day-long buff that gives advantage on basically everything you could want. Super strong buff, especially for attack-focused builds.

is a day-long buff that gives advantage on basically everything you could want. Super strong buff, especially for attack-focused builds. Psychic Scream is huge damage in a large radius while also stunning enemies that fail the difficult Intelligence save.

is huge damage in a large radius while also stunning enemies that fail the difficult Intelligence save. True Polymorph can be a buff, summon, or debuff, depending on what you want. You can also turn the Barbarian into a CR 20 dragon permanently, which is at least fun.

About the author