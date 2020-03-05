Here are the groups for ESL Pro League season 11

ESL has officially revealed the pools for the 11th season of the ESL Pro League.

The 24 CS:GO participants have been split into four groups of six teams using ESL’s world ranking, which has been updated after IEM Katowice ended last week. All of the matches will be played in a studio before the tournament heads to an arena.

We have the Groups for Season 11 of the #ESLProLeague!



Which one are you most excited to watch? 🤔



Find out about how we created these Groups, as well as some other cool new features you may have missed, over at:https://t.co/0Avx0ez5Eo pic.twitter.com/cZ6WF8IQ5I — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) March 5, 2020

The group stage will use the round-robin best-of-three format. Group winners will play for a direct slot in the semifinals and round three, respectively. The runners-up and third-place teams will be seeded into a single-elimination bracket and will meet the group winners further in the tournament. All of the matches starting in round three will be played in an arena, where the two best teams will play a best-of-five grand final.

ESL Pro League season 11 is scheduled to start on March 16 and end on April 12. The league will offer a $750,000 prize pool, one Intel Grand Slam point, and teams will gather points for the next ESL Pro Tour Masters event, the ESL One Cologne in July.

Here are all of the EPL season 11 groups.

Group A

Astralis

Vitality

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ENCE

GODSENT

Sharks

Group B

Natus Vincere

Fnatic

FURIA

Heroic

forZe

Complexity

Group C

Mousesports

Team Liquid

100 Thieves

Renegades

Virtus Pro

BOOM

Group D