Chaos replaces Infinite with Smooya

Chaos has signed Owen “smooya” Butterfield to complete its CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

Chaos was one man short since Gage “Infinite” Green was moved to the bench after just 10 official maps on Jan. 3. The 21-year-old had been playing with the core of this team since October when they were still called Ben’s Anime Team.

Smooya, on the other hand, has been a free agent since BIG decided to revamp its roster on Jan. 1 with two German players, Florian “syrsoN” Rischer and Nils “k1to” Gruhne, who played for Sprout.

This was smooya’s second stint with the German organization, but they accomplished nothing together. During his first stint between April 2018 and February 2019, the British AWPer helped BIG finish runners-up at ESL Cologne in July 2018 and reach the playoffs at the FACEIT London Major in September 2018.

Chaos EC on Twitter @JoshNissan @smooyacs Join us in welcoming Owen “smooya” Butterfield to the Chaos EC CS:GO Team. Our complete roster: 🇬🇧Owen “smooya” Butterfield 🇺🇸Cam “cam” Kern 🇺🇸Ben “ben1337” Smith 🇨🇦Joshua “steel” Nissan 🇷🇺Maxim “wippie” Shepelev READ: https://t.co/plUZ49Kegc

Smooya’s arrival will benefit Chaos. The North American team led by Josh “steel” Nissan will gain a much more experienced sniper than Maxim “wippie” Shepelev, who’s been using the AWP since the team was assembled. And for smooya, he can develop his game even more since steel is known to get the most out of his teammates.

The 20-year-old may help steel with tactics since he played under Fatih “gob b” Dayik orders, one of the most decorated Counter-Strike leaders, for almost a year on BIG.

Chaos will play their first match with Smooya later this month.