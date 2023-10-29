Bunnyhopping is back: Major CS2 exploit lets players fly across the map

One of the staple movement techniques in gaming is again at the forefront of Counter-Strike, but not how everyone expected. Popular CS YouTuber Zuhn has found an exploit to achieve perfect bunnyhops consistently by limiting the game’s FPS to 32, adding to the long list of CS2 bugs.

Zuhn tweeted a video on Oct. 28 showing his performing the exploit on Nuke. The video has since garnered a lot of attention across all major platforms, as this may just be the most game-breaking exploit since CS2 launched. Though the exploit doesn’t allow you to just hold space and bunnyhop at hundreds of miles per hour, it makes the chained jumps highly consistent and easy to perform.

fps_max 32 in console makes you hit every bunnyhop perfectly in cs2 pic.twitter.com/4ACIWNZRpK — zuhn (@BunnyHop) October 28, 2023

Even Zuhn, who is known for his outlandish and skilled movement and gameplay, was surprised by the exploit. Many users questioned the video, seeing as Zuhn is frequently called a cheater, but he refuted the suspicions in a reply, saying that the bug does actually work. “This isn’t a joke btw, go try it. You just scroll normally with fps_max 32 and they’re ALMOST all perfect bhops,” he said on Twitter.

To verify the verity of the video, I went in and did a bit of my own testing, and sure enough, the exploit works as described. Using your scroll to jump around will result in chained hops that, depending on your movement skills, may be fast or somewhat slow. However, there is one striking side to all of this: jumping doesn’t reduce your movement speed if the FPS is limited to 32.

The exploit is also available only to players with Nvidia graphics cards. AMD’s beef with CS2 continues even in exploits, though one could simulate the bug through AMD’s Adrenaline software instead of CS2 console commands.

Valve’s attempts at curbing bunnyhopping in official CS have limited the maximum movement speed so we don’t get people like phoon again. They also made poorly executed bhops reduce your speed and basically stop you in your tracks. This is also the case in CS2, though when you go with the exploit, even that is completely removed.

This allows players to chain bunnyhops easily, even if they’re not like the ones seen in Zuhn’s or other’s videos of professional bunnyhopping.

CS:GO also had a minimum FPS of 49, which was bumped up to 64 for CS2, but only in machines powered by AMD GPUs. It also appears that, whereas CS:GO‘s limit was server-bound, the one in CS2 is more on the client’s side.

Is the exploit worth it, I hear you ask? Not really, unless you’re pretty skilled in doing it anyway and use the exploit to use your skills more consistently. The low FPS will prove a major disadvantage in combat, and the game itself looks pretty janky.

