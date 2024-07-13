Gamers split on Concord beta: ‘Tight as f**k’ or ‘woke trash’

The early access beta for Sony’s five-vs-five hero shooter Concord has been available for less than a day, but reactions are already all over the spectrum.

For the most part, sentiment for the game is generally pretty positive on social media for those who have tried it out. There are definitely those who strongly dislike the game, too, as well as those who see the potential but aren’t impressed just yet.

The beta is a small sample of the full title. Image via PlayStation

One player in a July 12 Reddit thread said the game is “tight as fuck,” and dozens replied with similar findings about the game, calling it “a fucking blast” that “feels so good to play.”

“I honestly couldn’t give a shit about the lore, but man, the game reminds me of the good parts of Destiny,” one reply said. “Gunplay is solid, sound is good, map design is fun, abilities don’t seem overbearing. It’s such a laidback/fun experience. Didn’t really expect to enjoy it this much.”

Many players complained about current balance issues, with just a few characters on the roster standing out, such as Haymar and Lennox, and other complaints, like the maps feeling too big. But with over a month before the game launches, that’s where the beta feedback can come in handy.

Meanwhile, others are finding their experience to be less than lackluster. One Steam review called it “woke trash with mediocre gameplay,” and another said it’s “overall a bunch of garbage” and “they are even forcing pronouns in-game for no reason.” Each character does have their pronouns visible when you inspect them on the Freegunner Select page.

The beta is currently in early access, with an open beta period beginning on July 18 where more players can try it out and see for themselves if the $40 asking price is worth it when Concord launches on PS5 and PC on Aug. 23.

