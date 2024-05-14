Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024)

Updated May 14, 2024: We added new codes!
Soccer and anime make for a spectacular combo. Striker Odyssey lets you recreate your favorite soccer anime moments and bring your team to victory by dribbling past defenders, pulling off dizzying tricks, and scoring goals from the halfway line.
Using Striker Odyssey codes lets you claim free Spins and Stat Points Resets to increase your chances of getting the most effective shot types. Once you’ve gotten the best loadout, take to the field and use your skills to bring the opposing team to their knees. If soccer is in your veins, check out our guide with Real Futbol 24 codes and boost your player with more helpful goodies.
All Striker Odyssey codes list
Striker Odyssey codes (Working)
- HappyMothersDaySpins—Redeem for free Spins (New)
- HappyMothersDaySPReset1—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset (New)
- HappyMothersDaySPReset2—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset (New)
- HappyMothersDaySPReset3—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset (New)
- 40KLikesSpins—Redeem for free Spins
- 40KLikesSPReset—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset
- 40KLikesSPReset2—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset
- RIPAkiraToriyama—Redeem for free Spins
- 25MVisitsSP2—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset
- 30KGroupMembers—Redeem for free Spins
- 25MVisitsSpins—Redeem for free Spins
- 25MVisitsSP—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset
Striker Odyssey codes (Expired)
10KLikes
15MVisits
1MVisits
20MVisits
20MVisitsSP
27KLikesSPReset
30KLikes
32KLikesSPReset
35KLikes
45KFavorites
45KFavoritesSP
50KFavorites
50KFavoritesSP
50KFavoritesSP2
AIKU
AlmazikSolo
AnotherShutdown
BarouUpd
CHRISTMAS23
GOJONOO
HappyNewYear24
KAISER
KAISERSPReset
LastShutdownReal
LikesCode
LikesCode2
LUFFY5GEAR
NewCode
NewCodeWow
NewSPResetCodeWow
RELEASE
Shutdown
ShutdownSPReset
SP2CHRISTMAS23
SP2NewYear2024
SPCHRISTMAS23
SPINSCode
SPNewYear2024
SPReset1
SPReset1
SPReset2
SPReset2
Thanksgiving23
YenAndProdigy
How to redeem codes in Striker Odyssey
Redeeming codes in Striker Odyssey is a very straightforward process. Simply follow the steps below:
- Launch Striker Odyssey on Roblox.
- Rank up your character to level 10.
- Click the Customize button on the left side of the screen. (Image 1)
- Enter your code in the code text box. (Image 2)
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.
How to get more Striker Odyssey codes
To get the latest Striker Odyssey codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and return to it daily. We’ll add new codes as soon as they appear in the game so you can redeem them fast. To look for new codes yourself, join the Striker Odyssey Roblox group, subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel (@StaX), and follow their Roblox profile (@oStaXc).
Why are my Striker Odyssey codes not working?
If your Striker Odyssey codes aren’t working, the most probable reason is a spelling mistake that may have slipped past you. As you enter codes, double-check your spelling or copy and paste the one you want to use from the active codes section to avoid any issues. If you’re still experiencing trouble redeeming the codes, they have likely expired.
Other ways to get free rewards in Striker Odyssey
Don’t stop at redeeming Striker Odyssey codes. In between matches, you can take on the daily challenges and try to score 50 goals in 10 minutes to win more free rewards. Besides this challenge, make sure to participate in as many matches as you can since you’ll get XP points proportionate to your playtime. The more XP points you earn, the more skill points you’ll win to invest in stats and skill boosts.
What is Striker Odyssey?
Striker Odyssey is a Roblox experience taking inspiration from popular soccer anime and manga series such as Captain Tsubasa and Aoashi. You can create and customize your dream soccer player via the customization menu, where you can change your appearance, skills, and buffs. You can use spins to get new powers, buffs, and other upgrades to take on higher-ranked players and move to the top of the high-score leaderboard.
