Striker Odyssey codes (May 2024)

Soccer and anime make for a spectacular combo. Striker Odyssey lets you recreate your favorite soccer anime moments and bring your team to victory by dribbling past defenders, pulling off dizzying tricks, and scoring goals from the halfway line.

Using Striker Odyssey codes lets you claim free Spins and Stat Points Resets to increase your chances of getting the most effective shot types. Once you’ve gotten the best loadout, take to the field and use your skills to bring the opposing team to their knees. If soccer is in your veins, check out our guide with Real Futbol 24 codes and boost your player with more helpful goodies.

All Striker Odyssey codes list

Striker Odyssey codes (Working)

HappyMothersDaySpins —Redeem for free Spins (New)

—Redeem for free Spins HappyMothersDaySPReset1 —Redeem for a Stat Points Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset HappyMothersDaySPReset2 —Redeem for a Stat Points Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset HappyMothersDaySPReset3 —Redeem for a Stat Points Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset 40KLikesSpins —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins 40KLikesSPReset —Redeem for a Stat Points Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset 40KLikesSPReset2 —Redeem for a Stat Points Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset RIPAkiraToriyama —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins 25MVisitsSP2 —Redeem for a Stat Points Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset 30KGroupMembers —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins 25MVisitsSpins —Redeem for free Spins

—Redeem for free Spins 25MVisitsSP—Redeem for a Stat Points Reset

Striker Odyssey codes (Expired)

show more 10KLikes

15MVisits

1MVisits

20MVisits

20MVisitsSP

27KLikesSPReset

30KLikes

32KLikesSPReset

35KLikes

45KFavorites

45KFavoritesSP

50KFavorites

50KFavoritesSP

50KFavoritesSP2

AIKU

AlmazikSolo

AnotherShutdown

BarouUpd

CHRISTMAS23

GOJONOO

HappyNewYear24

KAISER

KAISERSPReset

LastShutdownReal

LikesCode

LikesCode2

LUFFY5GEAR

NewCode

NewCodeWow

NewSPResetCodeWow

RELEASE

Shutdown

ShutdownSPReset

SP2CHRISTMAS23

SP2NewYear2024

SPCHRISTMAS23

SPINSCode

SPNewYear2024

SPReset1

SPReset1

SPReset2

SPReset2

Thanksgiving23

YenAndProdigy show less

How to redeem codes in Striker Odyssey

Redeeming codes in Striker Odyssey is a very straightforward process. Simply follow the steps below:

Enter the customization menu | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the code into the text box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Striker Odyssey on Roblox. Rank up your character to level 10. Click the Customize button on the left side of the screen. (Image 1) Enter your code in the code text box. (Image 2) Press Enter on your keyboard to claim the rewards.

How to get more Striker Odyssey codes

To get the latest Striker Odyssey codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and return to it daily. We’ll add new codes as soon as they appear in the game so you can redeem them fast. To look for new codes yourself, join the Striker Odyssey Roblox group, subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel (@StaX), and follow their Roblox profile (@oStaXc).

Why are my Striker Odyssey codes not working?

If your Striker Odyssey codes aren’t working, the most probable reason is a spelling mistake that may have slipped past you. As you enter codes, double-check your spelling or copy and paste the one you want to use from the active codes section to avoid any issues. If you’re still experiencing trouble redeeming the codes, they have likely expired.

Other ways to get free rewards in Striker Odyssey

Don’t stop at redeeming Striker Odyssey codes. In between matches, you can take on the daily challenges and try to score 50 goals in 10 minutes to win more free rewards. Besides this challenge, make sure to participate in as many matches as you can since you’ll get XP points proportionate to your playtime. The more XP points you earn, the more skill points you’ll win to invest in stats and skill boosts.

What is Striker Odyssey?

Striker Odyssey is a Roblox experience taking inspiration from popular soccer anime and manga series such as Captain Tsubasa and Aoashi. You can create and customize your dream soccer player via the customization menu, where you can change your appearance, skills, and buffs. You can use spins to get new powers, buffs, and other upgrades to take on higher-ranked players and move to the top of the high-score leaderboard.

