Get Huge Simulator Codes (January 2024)

Your dream of becoming a world-class body builder or weight lifter can be fulfilled if you spend some time in Get Huge Simulator, a Roblox title with a lot to offer.

The gameplay loop for Get Huge Simulator is to essentially work out and lift weights to acquire more and more strength. Then, you can sell that newfound strength for character upgrades, gems, and more in-game items. While the gameplay loop can be satisfying, it can also take a ton of time. Luckily, the developers for Get Huge Simulator offer free codes you can redeem to bypass some of the grind.

To see all of the active codes for Get Huge Simulator as of January 2024, check out the guide below.

Get Huge Simulator Codes

All of these codes have been confirmed to be working as of Jan. 3, 2024. But, as with any Roblox title, the codes can expire at any moment, so make sure you redeem the active codes as quickly as possible.

Turkey23 – Turkey Pet, 30 minutes of 2x Strength, 2 hours of Auto-Lift, 25,000 Gems

– Turkey Pet, 30 minutes of 2x Strength, 2 hours of Auto-Lift, 25,000 Gems Maleficent – 30 minutes of 2x Strength, 2 Hhurs of Auto-Lift, 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 25,000 Gems

– 30 minutes of 2x Strength, 2 Hhurs of Auto-Lift, 25 minutes of Luck Boost, 25,000 Gems AutoLift – 2 hours of Auto-Lift

– 2 hours of Auto-Lift Scarecrow – 2 hours of 2x Strength, 10 hours of Auto-Lift, 25,000 Gems

How to redeem Get Huge Simulator Codes

When you find an active code you want to redeem, follow the steps below to earn the rewards from that code:

Launch Get Huge Simulator in Roblox.

Find and click the Twitter logo on the right-hand part of the screen.

Enter your code in the text box that appears on the screen.

Press Redeem and if your code is correct, the text box will disappear and the rewards from that code will automatically be added to your account.

And that’s all you need to know about the active Get Huge Simulator codes and how to redeem them.