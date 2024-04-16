slapshot rebound in-game screenshot
All Slapshot: Rebound Codes (April 2024)

Get ready for the match
Slapshot: Rebound is a popular free-to-play multiplayer physics hockey game on Steam that’s growing daily. You can team up with friends to rise through the leaderboards or compete for fun.

To improve your character’s appearance, you need the in-game currency known as Pux to buy special Jerseys and items to make your character stand out. So feel free to use any of these codes below to redeem some cool bonuses to give you a jump start over everyone else.

Slapshot: Rebound codes (Working)

  • NO – Redeem for 300 Pux
  • GULLIBLE – Redeem for 100 Pux
  • TEST – Redeem for 100 Pux
  • NICE – Redeem for 69 Pux
  • FREEGAMEFINDINGS – Redeem for a Jersey
  • KAZXI – Redeem for a Jersey
  • STOOPID_U – Redeem for a Jersey
  • NASHER – Redeem for a Jersey
  • BLACKHAWKS – Redeem for Various Clothes
  • CHEWY – Redeem for a Jersey

Slapshot: Rebound codes (Expired)

  • DADDY23 – Daddy Jersey 
  • USA23 – USA Stick 

How to redeem codes in Slapshot: Rebound

To redeem codes in Slapshot: Rebound, enter the shop and tap Redeem Code at the top of the store; you can then enter the codes above. It is pretty straightforward.

You can only use most of the codes once, so use any Pux wisely. Even if you don’t like any of the items on offer, they are still worth redeeming. They are free, after all, and you can always use them at a later date.

