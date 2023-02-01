Which is the best chess engine?

It's better than we can ever hope to be.

By the time the new millennium arrived, computers began to best human players in chess on a regular basis, and today, there is no question that we are playing second fiddle to machines. An average club player’s Elo distance from Magnus Carlsen is around the same as his from the best chess engines of the day—and this gap is only going to grow as time goes on.

There are many different chess engines, and for a long time, it’s always been a different one that emerged as the strongest assistant for super-grandmasters. Veterans of the royal game may remember names like Fritz, Houdini, and Rybka—but today, the open-source Stockfish stands tall above all others.

There have been some incredible innovations in the space with the incorporation of machine learning and neural nets, which famously played a key part in the development of Google’s AlphaZero, which crushed an earlier version of Stockfish in a showmatch. Now, as if we were in some sort of dystopian sci-fi movie, the two monsters have joined forces and fused into one, with Stockfish incorporating the underlying technology with such success that it has reached even dizzying heights.

The most prestigious computer-versus-computer chess tournament, the Top Chess Engine Championship, has been won by some version of Stockfish six times in a row, with LeelaChess regularly emerging as the runner-up.

Here is an annotated example game of modern computer chess, featuring the latest, 4000-rated version (in Fischer Random) of Stockfish: