Category:
Chess

What is the Freestyle Chess GOAT Challenge and where can you watch it?

As random as chess gets.
Image of Luci Kelemen
Luci Kelemen
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 03:29 am
Magnus Carlsen at the 2022 Chennai Olympiad
Photo by Lennart Ootes via FIDE

One of the biggest chess960 (also known as Fischer Random) tournaments of all time and one of the first to feature classical time controls, the Freestyle Chess GOAT Challenge is a unique initiative of Magnus Carlsen and his backers to promote a different kind of chess competition.

Recommended Videos

It features a hand-picked field of some of the brightest players in the world—including Carlsen’s successor as the classical world chess champion, Ding Liren.

The Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T Challenge explained

A chess board with chess pieces
Fischer came up with the original idea. Image via Piqsels

The rather oddly named Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T Challenge is an invitational chess tournament featuring a well-known variant of the royal game, where the major pieces are randomly shuffled on the first rank before the game to generate unique positions.

This was the brainchild of former world chess champion Bobby Fischer, who modestly named the variant “Fischer Random” to combat the importance of theory and memorization at the highest levels of play. It’s also sometimes referred to as chess960 based on the number of possible starting positions.

Since 2019, the World Chess Federation has hosted its own officially recognized world championship event for the format—but this competition is a little special, and not just because of the star-studded lineup.

It is one of the first high-profile events to feature classical time controls for competitive Fischer Random matches. The games in the round-robin portion come with a rapid 25+10 time control, but the playoffs use the standard 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, with 30 minutes added alongside an additional 30-second increment. If the two games are drawn, faster time controls are used for tiebreaks in the playoff bracket.

The following players will participate in the Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T Challenge:

  • Magnus Carlsen
  • Fabiano Caruana
  • Ding Liren
  • Alireza Firouzja
  • Vincent Keymer
  • Nodirbek Abdusattorov
  • Dommaraju Gukesh
  • Levon Aronian

Where can you watch the Freestyle Chess GOAT Challenge?

The competition will run from Feb. 9 to 16 and will be broadcast on the freestyle_chess Twitch and YouTube channels, with commentary provided by Tania Sachdev and Péter Lékó.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Feb. 9 to 10 – round robin portion for playoffs seeding
  • Feb. 11 to 12 – quarterfinals
  • Feb. 13 to 14 – semifinals
  • Day seven to eight – grand final

You can also follow its social media content on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. One of the tournament’s stated goals is to focus on the personalities and skills of the players and to showcase some exciting pre-produced video content about them along the way, so there are sure to be interesting nuggets to find.

related content
Read Article Carlsen survives Firouzja onslaught to win his fourteenth Champions Chess Tour event
Magnus Carlsen grins while sitting at a table playing chess at the 2022 World Chess Rapid & Blitz Tournament.
Category:
Chess
Chess
Carlsen survives Firouzja onslaught to win his fourteenth Champions Chess Tour event
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to watch 2024 Candidates Tournament: Format, chess players, schedule
Category:
Chess
Chess
How to watch 2024 Candidates Tournament: Format, chess players, schedule
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Hans Niemann goes on Twitter rant after ban from STL chess events for wrecking his hotel room
Niemann explains his moves against Magnus Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup
Category:
Chess
Chess
Hans Niemann goes on Twitter rant after ban from STL chess events for wrecking his hotel room
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Wei Yi wins fireworks-filled Tata Steel Chess after dramatic tiebreaker
Wei Yi at the FIDE World Chess Jerusalem Grand Prix
Category:
Chess
Chess
Wei Yi wins fireworks-filled Tata Steel Chess after dramatic tiebreaker
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Jan 28, 2024
Read Article 64 squares, 1000 years, and many a moment of feeling like a moron
Two players play chess.
Category:
Chess
Chess
64 squares, 1000 years, and many a moment of feeling like a moron
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Jan 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Carlsen survives Firouzja onslaught to win his fourteenth Champions Chess Tour event
Magnus Carlsen grins while sitting at a table playing chess at the 2022 World Chess Rapid & Blitz Tournament.
Category:
Chess
Chess
Carlsen survives Firouzja onslaught to win his fourteenth Champions Chess Tour event
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to watch 2024 Candidates Tournament: Format, chess players, schedule
Category:
Chess
Chess
How to watch 2024 Candidates Tournament: Format, chess players, schedule
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Hans Niemann goes on Twitter rant after ban from STL chess events for wrecking his hotel room
Niemann explains his moves against Magnus Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup
Category:
Chess
Chess
Hans Niemann goes on Twitter rant after ban from STL chess events for wrecking his hotel room
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Wei Yi wins fireworks-filled Tata Steel Chess after dramatic tiebreaker
Wei Yi at the FIDE World Chess Jerusalem Grand Prix
Category:
Chess
Chess
Wei Yi wins fireworks-filled Tata Steel Chess after dramatic tiebreaker
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Jan 28, 2024
Read Article 64 squares, 1000 years, and many a moment of feeling like a moron
Two players play chess.
Category:
Chess
Chess
64 squares, 1000 years, and many a moment of feeling like a moron
Luci Kelemen Luci Kelemen Jan 20, 2024

Author

Luci Kelemen
Having made a career out of writing about video games as early as 2015, I have amassed a track record of excellence since then in covering a wide variety of subjects from card games like Hearthstone and MTG to first-person shooters, business, chess and, more. Unsurprisingly, if I'm not busy writing about one of them, I'm probably playing them.