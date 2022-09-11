Tournament organizers and Chess.com have conflicting views on Niemann’s cheating

The biggest chess drama in recent years rolls on as the insinuations make way for tangible statements about Hans Niemann’s conduct in professional play. After the American hit back against his critics and criticized his ban on chess.com, the site posted a short statement via social media stating that the player hasn’t told the full story about his past cases of cheating.

In the meantime, the chief arbiter of the Sinquefield Cup has stated on Twitter that there’s no sign of foul play. Magnus Carlsen, the instigator of all this, hasn’t spoken out publicly since his initial tweet and recusal from the tournament.

The prestigious Sinquefield Cup, one of the most notable invitational events in the chess world, fell into disarray after Hans Niemann’s shock victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen with the Black pieces. The Norwegian retired from the event the day after, something he’s never done before. Though he didn’t make a detailed statement at the time or since, his insinuations suggest that he thought there was foul play involved with his defeat.

I've withdrawn from the tournament. I've always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future https://t.co/YFSpl8er3u — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) September 5, 2022

The chess world continues to convulse over the affair, with commentators ranging from Hikaru Nakamura to grandmaster Nigel Davies weighing in on the controversy. The situation is further complicated by Niemann’s admissions of cheating in online play in the past, at the ages of twelve and sixteen. He strenuously pushed back against the rest of the accusations.

The matter was further complicated by chess.com’s recent statement on social media, which suggests there was more to the illicit affair than what the young American led on to. On the flip side, the chief arbiter at the Sinquefield Cup confirmed that they were unaware of any fair play violations at the event.

Official statement from Chief Arbiter of the 2022 #SinquefieldCup, @ChrisBirdIA: pic.twitter.com/QQrEDamLbH — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) September 10, 2022

With one round to go, Niemann is in seventh place out of nine despite his early victories, which still brings his tournament performance to an elite-level score of 2711. Nepomniachtchi, Firouzja, and Caruana are in a three-way tie in the lead, with Wesley So half a point behind them in fourth.

The Sinquefield Cup is the final event of this year’s Grand Chess Tour, a five-tournament series with a total prize pool of $1.4 million. Firouzja and So are the two players still with a chance to win the overall Grand Chess Tour, with the young Frenchman in pole position at the time of writing.