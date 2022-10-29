These are the best opening chess moves for Black

Though your opening choice will always depend on what White decides to lead with, many tried-and-tested continuations are always worth keeping in mind as you try to select your first chess move of the match. These options are all well-worth familiarizing yourself with, not only knowing the best responses but also what to expect from the other side when you make the first move!

1. – e5

The standard response to 1. e4, this move gets to challenge the control of the central squares immediately. Expect exciting tactical battles and a lot of theory to figure out. Games can develop into slower approaches with the Ruy Lopez or the Giuoco Piano or immediately explode with follow-ups like the King’s Gambit. This is often just a freebie if there is no pawn clash in the center. Watch out: against 1. Nf3, it would be an immediate blunder.

1. – d5

Whether it’s to challenge White’s e4 pawn or to blockade their d4 advance, this secondary central pawn thrust serves similar purposes to 1. – e5, but since you are not moving the pawn directly in front of your king, the positions that emerge are often somewhat milder and positional. Except if White started with 1. e4, in which case, an explosive continuation is all but guaranteed. But you knew what you were getting into when you made your move, didn’t you?

1. – c5

The Sicilian Defense is one of the sharpest and most complicated openings in chess, so only use this as the answer to 1. e4 if you know what you are doing. If used as a response to 1. d4, Benoni-style structures will likely emerge after White pushes past with 2. d5. It is also the boring choice to respond to 1. c4, walking straight into the sleep-inducing symmetrical variation of the English Opening.

1. – g6

Planning to play your f8 bishop to g7 is a common tactic, and you can execute this very quickly if you are willing to give White e4 and d4 at the same time. This needs some understanding and preparation, so don’t just bust this out without forethought. Known as the “Modern Defense,” there is comparatively less theory at play here, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to consider your gameplan carefully. There are no surefire guarantees in chess openings.

1. – Nf6

From the Alekhine Defense to the Nimzo-Indian, Black often starts with this particular move instead of moving a pawn. These are fairly advanced openings and, like g6, require some exploration of textbooks to work right, especially because White can often target and chase down your knight while developing their pawns with tempo.