Chess.com is hosting a charity tournament to provide disaster relief to Turkey

The leading online chess platform will aim to help the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey with a charity tournament featuring titled players from all around the world, the organization announced earlier today.

The Turkish staff of Chess.com and the recently acquired chess24 are looking to organize a special chess competition to support the disaster relief efforts in the area affected by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. According to CNN’s recent reporting, the number of victims has crossed 33,000 casualties, with tens of thousands of further victims injured. It is unclear whether a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the victims in Syria, where many have also been affected by the catastrophic event.

Per the announcement tweet, the event will run on Monday, Feb. 13 between 12pm and 2pm CT, with all the best players of the world invited to participate. Those looking to play have been asked to join this group on chess.com, with the upcoming tournament visible here. The format is 3+1 (three minutes of initial time plus one second per move), the same as Titled Tuesdays, but this is an Arena event rather than a Swiss bracket.

At the time of writing, no further information has been made available by Chess.com and there is no additional news or article content on their site regarding the event that is set to take place tomorrow. It also remains to be seen whether there is going to be an official broadcast for the tournament or if the participants’ streamed perspectives are going to be the best way to follow along.