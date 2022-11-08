Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is hot off the shelves and the developers are already in the workshop figuring out how they can add to the franchise in 2023.

The series notoriously releases new titles almost every year, and next year will be no exception; plans have already been made and the wheels are in motion for the CoD franchise to expand again via a $70 USD release.

This time around, however, it’s not a full game hitting shelves.

There’s been several leaks and comments about the upcoming addition, and there’ll be countless more popping out of the woodwork as time goes on.

Will there be a new Call of Duty in 2023?

No, unfortunately not. According to reporter Jason Schreier, there will be a “Modern Warfare II “premium” (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer.”

Let me make this super clear:

– The next game, by Treyarch, is coming out in 2024

– Next year there will be a Modern Warfare II "premium" (paid) expansion by Sledgehammer

– It's supposed to have lots of content! Maybe that's why they call it a "full" release. But it's more MWII https://t.co/jXKAiMFcTf — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

The next installment in the franchise is planned to be released in 2024, so you’ll have to put up with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the meantime. Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming DLC is going to be developed by Sledgehammer Games, who were responsible for several titles within the Activison franchise like:

WWII

Vanguard

Advanced Warfare

Modern Warfare (2019)

Black Ops Cold War

Fans can relax knowing this isn’t Sledgehammer’s first rodeo. They also have Dead Space in their collection, making them a jack of all trades and the perfect candidate to make a CoD DLC.

What is Sledgehammer’s role in CoD?

The next piece of the Modern Warfare puzzle is going to be in the form of a “$70 game with new single- and multiplayer content” will be developed by Sledgehammer Games.

Man lol you keep falling for the same PR language. It's a continuation of Modern Warfare II. It's called a full premium release because they're probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it's more MWII — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

It won’t be a standalone project but will be a DLC package attached to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which launched just last month. Several installments in the CoD franchise have had DLC released following a steady stream of sales.

The previous iteration of Modern Warfare 2 had multiple DLC releases which mainly added maps to the multiplayer side of the game. Some were also dedicated to Spec Ops.