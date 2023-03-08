Can you unlock camos in Invasion in Modern Warfare 2?

Being able to unlock unique camos for your favorite weapons has been a mainstay in the Call of Duty franchise since the original Modern Warfare was released in 2007. The process of unlocking these camos may have changed over the years, but the excitement of finally getting the sweet colorway you’ve been working towards has remained constant.

This is no different in Activision’s 2022 Modern Warfare II, requiring players to complete certain challenges to unlock camos for each weapon. The contents of these challenges vary, but almost always require some form of killing enemies; whether that be with headshots, hipfire, while crouched, or just a standard takedown.

This process seems relatively simple, but when you account for MW2‘s brand-new Invasion game mode, things can get a bit confusing.

The Invasion mode in MW2 is a large-scale 20 vs 20 match similar to Ground War but with a twist, each of the two teams has 20 AI enemies among them. Because of the addition of bots, many players have been wondering if they’re able to progress their camo challenges while playing the game mode.

So here’s everything you need to know about unlocking camos in MW2‘s Invasion mode.

Can you unlock camos in Invasion in MW2?

To put it simply, yes, you can gain progress toward and unlock camos while playing the Invasion game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. But be aware you must kill opposing players for it to count towards completing a camo challenge, defeating the AI enemies that are present in the Invasion game mode will not reward progress.