The ‘nuke’ strategy makes Baldur’s Gate 3 a walk in the park

In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a ton of different items and actions that allow you to play however you want. This time, a player came up with a new way to dispose of enemies featuring a little bit of pickpocketing and a lot of gold.

On Oct. 1, a BG3 player shared their “nuke” strategy. They sneak up to the boss and fill their pockets with 10,000 gold. Then they attack the boss using a Twist of Fortune weapon with the Blood Money action.

Blood Money deals an additional four piercing damage per 300 gold the target possesses. If we do the math, it’s around 133 additional piercing damage per hit you can deal to the target. You can also get the money back once the enemy is dead, so this strat works forever.

No one limits you to 10,000 gold though, you can and should go for more. The creator of the post said that they are currently gathering even more gold for their “nuke fund.”

i have a strategy in bg3 that i call "the nuke" where i sneak up on a boss, pickpocket them and stuff their pockets with like 10000 gold and then smack them with this. my current objective is gathering even more gold (the nuke fund) pic.twitter.com/OVWnpAwlhT — Noora (twitch affiliate arc) (@Nooramorph) October 1, 2023

The community loved the idea and many others were eager to try this strat for themselves. One player managed to save over 50,000 gold to deal with Raphael in Act 3: “I did this with 50k for Raphael and the amount of critical hit notifications made my screen freeze for a second.” For the record, that is 666 extra damage they dealt using Blood Money.

It is an incredibly fun yet efficient way to deal with your enemies if you have the money to afford it. Another fan jokingly noted “That’s how Scrooge McDuck would solve his problems.” I’m sure that in Scrooge’s case, the damage would go through the roof.

This is not the only item in the game you can go wild with in Baldur’s Gate 3. Explore the world, loot everything you can, make sure to read the skills’ descriptions and you might just find the next weapon of mass destruction.

About the author