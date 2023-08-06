How to hide your helmet and clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Customization is a huge part of RPGs, and thanks to additions like mods you can play games like Skyrim as Robocop or Ronald McDonald—if that’s what you go for. In Baldur’s Gate 3 though, there’s plenty of customization built into the game itself, and there are plenty of tricks to switching up your character’s looks.

In some cases, however, you might want to take off your wizard hat and robe. Personally, I’d keep the robe on to offer some sort of protection from the elements but hey, who am I to judge?

Here’s how you can hide particular clothing items in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Hiding your helmet and clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3, a guide

From the Character Creation Menu

If you want to get a look at your avatar sans clothes just scroll down in the general menu of the character creation screen and click the “Hide Clothes” box. Note that this will show your character in their birthday suit so if you’re streaming to the world, you’ve been warned.

You can even customize your character’s genitals so feel free to test the look of a range of… ahem… equipment on offer.

While in game

If you’re in the middle of a session and want to change up your look, go to your inventory and look for the Hide Helmet box just above your helmet slot in the upper lefthand corner. Click this and it will hide whatever headgear you’re wearing both in the world and in cutscenes.

To do the same for your clothing and armor click the box in the upper right-hand corner. This will show you wearing just what you have equipped besides your armor.

To go “au natural” you’ll need to unequip whatever you’re wearing. Note that doing this will remove all protections and benefits those items bestow. We do not recommend fighting in your underwear as your armor rating will drop to zero, as one would expect.

Hey, maybe you’re going for shock value. What could possibly disturb a horde of goblins more than a wizard running at them, hurling magic missiles, in nothing but his underwear? Whichever way you want to play, don’t let us stop you.

