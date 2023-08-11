Baldur’s Gate 3 Withers answer: What is the worth of a single mortal life?

When you first meet Withers in the Dank Crypt of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), he will ask you a simple question: “What is the worth of a single mortal life?” This question has left players perplexed and wondering if there’s actually a right answer to it.

Withers can’t be added to your party as a companion in BG3, but he does play an integral role in your character’s life. When you meet the skeleton in the Dank Crypt, he will appear out of a sarcophagus and immediately start talking in riddles. Eventually, Withers will come to your camp and offers respec and resurrection capabilities as well as lets you hire different companions as party members.

Before all of that happens, however, you will need to answer his cryptic question in the Dank Crypt. Find out below what you should say to the mysterious skeleton.

How to answer Withers’ question in Baldur’s Gate 3

When Withers asks you his question regarding the life of a single mortal, you will have roughly six dialogue options from which to choose. They are laid out below:

Quite the question. What’s the reason for it? ‘So He has spoken’? What ‘He’ are you talking about? Little spooked by the crawling out of the tomb bit. What are you? A peaceful undead. Interesting. Why aren’t you attacking me? Attack. [Character and race-specific dialogue option]

The last dialogue options you have will be specific to your character and race. In my experience, though, the first answer, “Quite the question. What’s the reason for it?” is the one Withers best responds to. He does not respond well to the second and third answers.

You also don’t want to attack him, as this will lead nowhere. Withers is an undead, meaning if he could be killed, he would be long dead by now. You can also select your specific dialogue and see where that leads. Regardless, though, unless you attack him, Withers will still head to your camp shortly after your encounter.

