Baldur’s Gate 3: Which South Park episode is about BG3?

South Park has a reputation for taking pieces of popular culture and including them in the adult cartoon, and with Baldur’s Gate 3 gaining so much attention, it only made sense for the show’s writers to give the game some love.

South Park isn’t currently in season, but the show has started to do occasional specials for Paramount+ in the past few years, leading to longer form off-season episodes with larger story arcs. Though those specials might not feature as many references that are as timely as we’re used to from the typical 22-minute episodes, they still keep things fresh.

Which South Park episode is about Baldur’s Gate 3?

Technically speaking, there’s no episode of South Park that is strictly about Baldur’s Gate 3. So if you’re looking for a Baldur’s Gate 3 equivalent of “Make Love, Not Warcraft,” which of course spoofed World of Warcraft, you’re out of luck.

However, the show’s most recent special, “Joining the Panderverse,” which premiered on Paramount+ this past Friday, Oct. 27, takes a lighthearted jab at the RPG with a funny joke about cross-saves.

Hello @SouthPark



While Baldur’s Gate 3 saves can’t cross multiversal barriers, we can confirm they do actually transfer between PC and PS5!

https://t.co/yR5YQrLwcf — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) October 27, 2023

In a clip uploaded to Twitter, Eric Cartman tries to access his Baldur’s Gate 3 save games after traveling through the multiverse. Once he finds out that save games aren’t cross-multiversal, Cartman lets out a cry of agony.

Larian Studios took the joke in stride by admitting it hasn’t yet found a way to let save games “cross multiversal barriers.” However, the developer did correct the South Park writers on one thing. During this scene in the special, Stan claims cross-platform saves aren’t possible in BG3, but in a post to Twitter, Larian confirmed they are indeed possible.

As a fan of South Park, I’m disappointed the show isn’t currently in-season because I’m sure if it were, the writing team would have made an exceptionally hilarious full episode dedicated to the phenomenon BG3 has turned into. Episodes like “Make Love, Not Warcraft” and “Cock Magic,” which spoof WoW and Magic: The Gathering respectively, are some of my favorite episodes. So I can only hope BG3 maintains pop culture relevance by the time season 27 starts.