Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the most devastating insults NPCs have dished out to them

All of us have been insulted at some point in our lives, and some of those insults were so devastating that we still carry them with us. Baldur’s Gate 3 players are no different, as a recent thread of cruel NPC insults shows.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 5, players shared their experiences with insults from NPCs in the game, and some of these can leave you wondering about yourself for a long time after completing the game.

We all had to deal with rejection at some point in our lives, but when insult is involved, that is a whole other level. Players talk about the in-game rejections from NPCs, which left them baffled, especially when romancing their companions.

“It’s not you, it’s me… I have standards,” or “I’m the one you love? That’s so sad for you.” Talk about emotional damage and stuff of nightmares.

And then there are the insults that are aimed at your physical appearance. Djinn at the circus goes after you, calling you “Ugly One,” meant to get your attention, not to degrade you. This is precisely why it hurts so much, as it is not an insult but a mere fact. I didn’t spend hours in character creator for this.

With the number of insults you can encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is no wonder that players started asking themselves whether this is something they should be worried about or if it is another in-game feature meant to make interactions more immersive. There is nothing more immersive than being insulted right to your face.

Just reading these insults leaves me reminiscing about the insults that I had to endure at some point in my life, and it is no kind of memory. So, whenever you can, whether in real life or games, especially multiplayer, be kind to each other. The world will be a much nicer place.

