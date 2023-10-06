Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the most devastating insults NPCs have dished out to them

Some harsh words from NPCs.

Woman standing with two men wearing armor in BG3
Image via Larian Studios

All of us have been insulted at some point in our lives, and some of those insults were so devastating that we still carry them with us. Baldur’s Gate 3 players are no different, as a recent thread of cruel NPC insults shows.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 5, players shared their experiences with insults from NPCs in the game, and some of these can leave you wondering about yourself for a long time after completing the game.

What’s the most humiliating insult you got from an NPC?
byu/why_not_zoidberg_82 inBaldursGate3

We all had to deal with rejection at some point in our lives, but when insult is involved, that is a whole other level. Players talk about the in-game rejections from NPCs, which left them baffled, especially when romancing their companions.

“It’s not you, it’s me… I have standards,” or “I’m the one you love? That’s so sad for you.” Talk about emotional damage and stuff of nightmares.

And then there are the insults that are aimed at your physical appearance. Djinn at the circus goes after you, calling you “Ugly One,” meant to get your attention, not to degrade you. This is precisely why it hurts so much, as it is not an insult but a mere fact. I didn’t spend hours in character creator for this.

With the number of insults you can encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is no wonder that players started asking themselves whether this is something they should be worried about or if it is another in-game feature meant to make interactions more immersive. There is nothing more immersive than being insulted right to your face.

Related
Baldur’s Gate 3 Save Scumming explained
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Achievements and Trophies

Just reading these insults leaves me reminiscing about the insults that I had to endure at some point in my life, and it is no kind of memory. So, whenever you can, whether in real life or games, especially multiplayer, be kind to each other. The world will be a much nicer place.

About the author
Elmaz Sabovic

Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Covering AAA releases, indie games, and esports. Fell in love with video games at age 7, and never been the same since.

More Stories by Elmaz Sabovic