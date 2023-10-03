Baldur’s Gate 3 players call out racist mod that’s supposed to improve aesthetics

A Baldur’s Gate 3 mod that made its way onto Nexus Mods for a brief period on Oct. 1 has been slammed as “racist” by players after it changed the color of black characters’ skin to white while claiming to provide “better aesthetics.”

In a deleted Reddit post on the BG3 subreddit, user Doc_Swood warned the community about the mod, showing pictures of what the mod was actually doing when installed.

The mod is changing the skin color of Baldur’s Gate 3 characters. Image via Doc_Swood / Reddit

Thankfully, at the time of writing, the mod appears to be unavailable on the Nexus Mods site, so it seems like it has been removed by the moderators.

Additionally, many people thanked Doc_Swood for spotting the mod and flagging it on the social media platform, as the attention may have helped to take it down. “Good job finding this OP. These kinds of people need to be shunned out of society,” one player wrote in response to the author’s screenshots.

Unfortunately, it seems like the creator of the mod has also created similar ones for other games. In the screenshot posted by Doc_Swood, there are images of three other mods, for Fallout 4, Doom II, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Each of them contains racist and fascist symbols, including swastikas in the style of 1930s Germany.

Still, it goes without saying such mods should be reported as fast as possible when found, therefore, once again, Doc_Swood deserves a huge round of applause. Unfortunately, like a couple of players underlined, such players will still be found in online games and communities, so reporting them isn’t an easy task.

