Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Japan but one important feature will be permanently disabled

It's a travesty.

Slated for launch this year, nudity in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be permanently disabled in the game’s Japanese release.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for its great storytelling and voice acting, giving life to the fantasy world. While a fantasy, there’s still a large degree of realism in the game when it comes to relationship building and sex. Needless to say, there’s a lot of nudity.

According to IGN on Nov. 7, the Japanese version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will seemingly miss out on this aspect of the game as Spike Chunsoft, the publisher in Japan, will be making changes to adhere to the CERO Code of Ethics present in the country.

Spike Chunsoft said the changes it’s going to make include disabling the “Explicit Content” option and removing the option to torture NPCs in the Goblin Camp at the Wilderness.

Removing these options might seem minuscule, but what makes Baldur’s Gate 3 such a good game is how every little detail works together to make the world believable. Removing these options and censoring the game could diminish the experience for Japanese gamers.

This isn’t the first time mature games had to be censored in Japan. Games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Crash Bandicoot, and Mortal Kombat were all toned down in Japan to adhere to CERO’s guidelines.

