Baldur’s Gate 3: How to break Sturdy Walls and Higher Toughness Structures in BG3

There are times in Baldur’s Gate 3 when you’ll encounter a crack in the wall or an entrance blocked by boulders and rocks and your instinct tells you to smash it, since there is nothing you can’t do in the Forgotten Realms, but nothing happens.

It’s frustrating but don’t give up; there are ways to break any wall and structure. It all depends on how strong you hit them and what type of damage you cause.

What is Toughness in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can destroy cracks in the walls to gain access to other portions of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Toughness measures how strong a wall, structure, or object is. It determines how much damage your character has to deal plus the attack type. The level of toughness changes how much damage you need to cause to destroy it.

Each level is a threshold of minimum damage you need to deal to the wall or object, if you deal less damage than the threshold, the damage will be nullified. There are Sturdy, Medium Toughness, and Greater Toughness structures in Baldur’s Gate 3.

For example, if you want to destroy the cave-in entrance from the image above, you’ll need to cause at least 10 damage for it to count because it’s Sturdy. If the damage doesn’t reach 10, all of it will be nullified and you’ll have to try again.

It can take a while and you have to take into consideration the type of damage your character is dealing plus the resistance status. The cave-in of the example can only be affected by Piercing damage but it has resistance. After reaching the threshold, the damage you cause will be halved because of it, so it may take some time to destroy it by simply attacking. In this case, it’s best to use an explosive.

Walls and Structures Toughness in Baldur’s Gate 3

Instead of disarming traps, you can destroy them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find four levels of toughness for objects in BG3 during your journey. Each type has a damage threshold you have to consider when attacking and the higher the level, the higher the threshold.

You’ll need a lot of power to break Sturdy walls and higher-toughness structures in BG3. You can always try to break it by attacking it using an appropriate spell or melee attack taking into consideration everything we pointed out, but the game will probably give you other ways to break it if it’s too high.

Levels of toughness in Baldur’s Gate 3

No Toughness: Zero damage

Zero damage Sturdy: 10 damage or more

10 damage or more Medium Toughness: 22 damage or more

22 damage or more Greater Toughness: 50 damage or more

