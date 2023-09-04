Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are losing it over Astarion’s most NSFW feature

Astarion may be one of the most toxic and sometimes hard-to-love characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning many players skip over the High-Elf Rogue’s story.

We all know BG3 has a lot of adult content and characters we can romance, including Astarion the vampire. Through the story, we’re given multiple choices to gain his approval, like allowing him to drink our blood or slaughter thousands.

If you were considering romancing him in a new save or just wanted to see what you were missing out on passing on his lovely tales, there’s apparently a hilarious way—through the combination of his Vampire Ascendant power and the Vampire Aura, players have discovered you can actually see the outline of the elf’s junk.

When Astarion has his red Vampire Aura activated, it outlines his entire body, and I mean everything. It really leaves little to the imagination. Most fans love it and defend it as he must be “a grower, not a shower.”

While I don’t want to give too much away, you have to kill thousands of spawns to get the Aura, which will then outline his junk on the character page. Fans believe this is 100 percent something Astarion would do to show off and is in line with his lore.

The best part is you don’t have to be romancing Astarion to get the Aura, but it is something you can only get in the late stages of the campaign. According to one fan, this is a feature rather than a bug, so it might not be something that ever gets removed from BG3—and Larian Studios has yet to comment either way.

Whether it’s actually a bug or a feature, we won’t know until Larian eventually confirms it. But everyone in the BG3 world is hoping it will stay.

