Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are losing it over Astarion’s most NSFW feature

It leaves little to the imagination.

Man facing away in leather outfit with a dagger over his shoulders in BG3
Image via Larian Studios

Astarion may be one of the most toxic and sometimes hard-to-love characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning many players skip over the High-Elf Rogue’s story.

We all know BG3 has a lot of adult content and characters we can romance, including Astarion the vampire. Through the story, we’re given multiple choices to gain his approval, like allowing him to drink our blood or slaughter thousands.

If you were considering romancing him in a new save or just wanted to see what you were missing out on passing on his lovely tales, there’s apparently a hilarious way—through the combination of his Vampire Ascendant power and the Vampire Aura, players have discovered you can actually see the outline of the elf’s junk.

Astarions Vampire Aura still outline his penis
by u/Bulky_Raspberry in BaldursGate3

When Astarion has his red Vampire Aura activated, it outlines his entire body, and I mean everything. It really leaves little to the imagination. Most fans love it and defend it as he must be “a grower, not a shower.”

While I don’t want to give too much away, you have to kill thousands of spawns to get the Aura, which will then outline his junk on the character page. Fans believe this is 100 percent something Astarion would do to show off and is in line with his lore.

The best part is you don’t have to be romancing Astarion to get the Aura, but it is something you can only get in the late stages of the campaign. According to one fan, this is a feature rather than a bug, so it might not be something that ever gets removed from BG3—and Larian Studios has yet to comment either way.

Related
Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Astarion build in BG3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you let Astarion drink your blood in BG3?
Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you force Astarion to drink Araj’s blood in BG3?

Whether it’s actually a bug or a feature, we won’t know until Larian eventually confirms it. But everyone in the BG3 world is hoping it will stay.

About the author
Hayley Andrews

Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.

More Stories by Hayley Andrews