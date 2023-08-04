Baldur’s Gate 3 cheats and console commands, explained

Sometimes, games are too difficult and all you want to do in your free time is chill. A game like Baldur’s Gate 3 can be quite challenging, especially if you’re new to RPGs, and a cheat or two can make your life a lot easier.

In previous Larian Studios titles, it was possible to activate an in-game console and enable a lot of cheats via console commands. This is making the player base wonder if there’s a way to use cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3 with this method.

Here’s everything you need to know about cheats and console commands in Baldur’s Gate 3 right after the game launched for PC on Aug. 3.

Can you cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3 with console commands?

You can cheat in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s more difficult than you might think. As of Aug. 4, there is no way to activate cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3 with console commands.

The current build of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC has the console deactivated, so if you press “Ctrl + TAB” as you did in previous Larian Studios games, nothing will happen. We’ll let you know if Larian Studios ever allows players to use cheats via console commands in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to use cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3 then?

As of Aug. 4, the only way to use cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to install a third-party program like Cheat Engine. Cheat Engine is the most reliable software to activate cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3 thus far, according to the player base.

Here are some of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 cheats you can activate with the help of Cheat Engine:

Add spells

Add gold

Add experience

Always win rolls

Extra armor

Extra max health

Immune to Status Effects

Max ability stats

Rest anywhere

Unlimited spell slots

Although Cheat Engine is capable of enabling cheats in Baldur’s Gate 3, a good rule of thumb for using third-party software like this is to make a backup of your save game before activating cheats, just in case the game crashes or the save game file gets corrupted.

