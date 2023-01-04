When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event begin?

The new Heirloom is just a fraction of what's on offer.

Apex Legends’ newest Collection Event is just around the corner, and it’s chock full of stuff for Apex addicts to grind for.

The latest in a long line of Collection Events in Apex includes a slew of new rewards, but the biggest one is Seer’s Heirloom, called Showstoppers. They’re incredibly badass dual-wielded crescent-shaped blades that can be acquired by collecting every item in the event.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The collection event includes 24 items that can be acquired, featuring Legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage, and others. There are also several weapon skins and a few other cosmetics for players to track down.

Here’s when Apex fans can begin to hunt down Showstoppers and the other awesome items in Spellbound.

When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event begin?

Enchant your opponents in the Spellbound Collection Event when it arrives on Jan 10 🔮



Battle for victory in Control, unlock new rewards, and earn the ultimate prize: Seer's Heirloom. pic.twitter.com/QEmmhOv0xp — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 4, 2023

Apex Legends‘ Spellbound Collection Event kicks off on Jan. 10. Collection Events usually go live around 12pm CT on launch days, so players can look forward to it going live sometime in the afternoon.

Spellbound will also include the return of the popular Control mode, the nine-vs-nine zone control mode where players can infinitely respawn. The maps in rotation include Storm Point’s Barometer, World’s Edge’s Lava Siphon, and Olympus’s Hammond Labs.

As is usually the case, the event also includes a reward tracker that features several items for players to obtain for free, without having to use Apex Coins or crafting materials. There are stat trackers, loot ticks, a weapon charm, a Lifeline skin, and a couple of weapon skins for players to grind for free.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The update even includes some balancing changes, featuring a damage nerf to the G7 Scout and a damage buff to the Prowler Burst PDW. There’s a new crafting rotation, too, with the G6 and C.A.R. moving to the crafter while the Spitfire and Peacekeeper return to floor loot.

Apex’s Spellbound event runs from Jan. 10 to 24, giving players just about two weeks to hunt down all that it has to offer.