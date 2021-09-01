Respawn adds suicide awareness badge to Apex Legends

Respawn added a suicide awareness badge to Apex Legends today, allowing players to show their support to those dealing with mental health issues.

The new badge features a semicolon, which has become a symbol for those dealing with mental illness or those showing their support. The symbol was popularized by Project Semicolon, a nonprofit dedicated to helping raise awareness for mental illness.

For too long, suicide has been a misunderstood consequence of prolonged mental illness and despair. We’d like to help raise awareness in @PlayApex and remind our players that if you or a loved one need help, there are hotlines: https://t.co/gDfWhvltue pic.twitter.com/Et22zeEXsb — Respawn (@Respawn) September 1, 2021

Respawn announced the new suicide awareness badge in a short video, where members of the Respawn team shared personal stories about their experiences with mental illness. Fred Gill, the head of technology for Respawn, shared a personal story about his daughter coming close to taking her own life. She eventually got a semicolon tattoo and Gill got a matching tattoo to show his support.

Jon Maine, an animation director for Apex, also shared that his father took his own life when Maine was 10 years old. Maine explained how he wishes his father had someone to talk to and that he might still be here today if he did. Apex lead game designer Chin Xiang Chong also shared a story about dealing with mental health issues and how the small act of equipping the new badge shows support.

The Respawn staff left Apex players with a message, urging them to check on one another, especially during this rough time. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the mental health of individuals worldwide and checking on others can help them in their times of need.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please reference this list of suicide prevention hotlines.