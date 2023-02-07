Apex’s pricey Valentine’s Day festivities will leave you with an empty wallet—and a broken heart

Can you feel the love? Or is that just a Caustic Gas Trap?

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day and love is in the air—as is that ulting Valkyrie team pushing you in Apex Legends’ new Date Night mode.

A replacement for the standard Duos mode, Date Night pits pairs of two against each other in battle royale with a slight twist thanks to some love-themed mechanics and some decidedly pink and purple cosmetics.

Love is in the air 💘



Grab your special someone, pick up a stylish new skin, and hop on into Date Night mode today. pic.twitter.com/Pwhppqiq69 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 7, 2023

The two main deviations from the standard Duos mode that sets Date Night apart deal with taking care of the one you love (your partner) and healing them up as much as possible.

In Date Night, you can heal your partner by using any kind of healing item while they are nearby, including Med Kits and Shield Cells. In this mode, it really pays off to hold hands with your partner like you’re on an aggressive e-date.

But that’s not all. The mode also contains a special limited-time weapon that’s a variant of the Bocek Compound Bow. “The Heart Seeker” is a special Bocek that features a lifesteal mechanic, meaning that hitting an enemy will heal yourself and your nearby teammate.

The event also features a sale on some Valentine’s Day items in the in-game store, including bundles for Valkyrie, Loba, and Bangalore, as well as a nearly $40 bundle that includes 50 Apex Packs along with a candy heart weapon charm.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Date Night limited-time mode is available to play now but will likely be gone sooner than the love in your heart after a failed Valentine’s Day dinner.