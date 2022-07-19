Apex Legends’ Gaiden event hits live servers with 40 new anime-themed cosmetics

It's time to dive into a very different version of the Outlands.

Apex Legends‘ latest collection event, titled Gaiden, is now live across all platforms.

The Gaiden event brings with it a suite of Epic and Legendary skins inspired by a number of popular anime and manga titles, available through both the event page and bundle deals featured in a rotating event store. The cosmetics are any anime fan’s dream, with the likes of Wattson donning a Naturo-inspired outfit or Revenant dressed up to look the part of an Eva from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

As with collection events of the past, Gaiden also features a mythic reward for collecting all of the new event items during its two-week runtime: Bangalore’s “Apex Commander” Prestige skin. The skin comes with three variations and a unique finisher, available exclusively through purchasing the entire Gaiden collection until the end of the event, where it will then be made available for purchase with Mythic Shards.

Skins aren’t the only thing coming to Apex with the Gaiden event, though, which also includes the return of the Armed and Dangerous limited-time game mode. Armed and Dangerous was previously seen as part of the Voidwalker and Grand Soiree events, with players dropped into the battle royale map with only shotguns and snipers around to scavenge. World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point will all be in rotation for the mode.

Players who are looking for some free rewards will find them in the event’s two unique weekly challenge tracks that have Epic skins for both Fuse and the 30-30 Repeater, as well as a Gaiden Event Pack.

The Apex Gaiden event starts today, July 19, and will run for two weeks until it wraps up on Aug. 2 at 12pm CT.