All ground emotes coming in Apex Legends’ Legacy update

Each legend gets three emotes—and one of them is free.

The Legacy update is finally bringing standing emotes to Apex Legends. Players will be able to show off their moves during matches or during the champion screen in both battle royale and in Arenas.

Each of the new animations is designed to keep in line with the legends' personalities and characteristics. You can make Mirage dance, for instance, but we probably won't see Bloodhound do the same. Loba, on the other hand, plays golf with one of Revenant's heads—very much in line with her character arc after dropping the simulacrum's source code into the Phase Runner.

The release of Legacy will add three emotes of varying qualities to each character: one rare, one epic, and one legendary. As a bonus, the blue-rarity emote is free on all legends, although the rest of them must be unlocked through regular means.

The emotes in Legacy are a beautiful work of animation. Apex is about its characters and the animations perfectly encapsulate their personalities, including Fuse's guitar playing or Rampart messing around with Sheila (until it backfires).

Emotes will shift the camera into third-person so that players can see them in full. Players could potentially exploit the camera switch, however, to peek around cover—an exploit that happens in a series of other games. To curb the practice, Respawn added a solution: a built-in anti-peek feature that won't display any enemies that the characters' eyes can't see.

Here are the new standing emotes coming to Apex when Legacy drops.

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Wraith

Bangalore

Caustic

Mirage

Octane

Wattson

Crypto

Revenant

Loba

Rampart

Horizon

Fuse

Valkyrie