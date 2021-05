Atualização da temporada 4,5 de Fall Guys está no ar

😶 Fall Guys: DAVE is out now! 😶



⚡️ 2 new rounds

⚡️ 55 variations across 12 different rounds

⚡️ Custom lobbies for everyone

⚡️ Crossplay in matchmaking & Custom Lobbies

⚡️ Lots of improvements

⚡️ Lots of bug fixes



