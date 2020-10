Overwatch ficará gratuito para Nintendo Switch por uma semana a partir de 13 de outubro

On 10/13 until 10/20 at 11:59 PM PST, #NintendoSwitchOnline members can experience the full version of @PlayOverwatch!



Fight for the future in intense 6v6 team battles, using a mesmerizing lineup of heroes, weapons, and powers to claim victory!https://t.co/D6XNvODP5B pic.twitter.com/05EWzSjgJX