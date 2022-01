Retrabalho do Tomo das Características do TFT chega na atualização 12.3

Tome of Traits hidden rules were confusing and unclear. So coming in 12.3, we're revamping the rules to something we can share. Count the number of active and inactive traits you had last round.



0-4 = Full Random

5-6 = 1 Tailored

7-8 = 2 Tailored

9-10 = 3 Tailored

11+ = All 4 pic.twitter.com/2zCEsl2knK