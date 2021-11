Pokémon Brilliant Diamond e Shining Pearl recebe atualização 1.1.0 alguns dias antes do lançamento

Your Sinnoh adventure is about to get Legendary, Trainers.



Introducing Ramanas Park, an expansive new facility where you can encounter a variety of Legendary Pokémon!#PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl arrive on 19 November!



