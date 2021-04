Jeff Kaplan deixa a Blizzard e Aaron Keller é o novo diretor de Overwatch

Help us thank Jeff Kaplan for being the Mercy to our Genji. Thank you for always daring to see the world as it could be.



Also, help us welcome Aaron Keller as Overwatch's new Game Director. We can't wait to continue fighting for the future with you.



