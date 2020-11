Anivia passará por extensas mudanças de qualidade de vida, segundo a Riot

With Anivia needing adjustments for 10.25, @RiotAzuBK wanted to expand the scope a bit and do a QoL pass on her



Goals:

-Unbind her from Tear so it's an option not mandatory

-Improve reliability and flexibility of Q and R



Tuning may still change, this should be on PBE next week pic.twitter.com/VHJr6a7Yk4