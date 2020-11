Ajustes na atualização da 7ª temporada de Apex Legends,

Devstream, come and get your Devstream! Join the designers as they discuss all the new stuff coming in Season 7 and breakdown some of the bigger changes coming to Legends and weapons. Oh, and patch notes below. 😉



📺: https://t.co/gq6SLAdVTd

📄: https://t.co/KgLgQUlP9y pic.twitter.com/TC45CAmrpb