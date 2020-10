Vitality ha fichado a Nivera como su sexto jugador de CS:GO

I'm super excited to be joining @TeamVitality's ranks today and play alongside @Vitality_apEX @RpKTANKK @misutaaaCSGO @shoxCSGO @zywoo as well as @XTQZZZ @MaT_CSGO 😍



Can't wait to start this new adventure! #VForVictory pic.twitter.com/DCfMKAet5a