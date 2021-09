PGL confirma que el Major de CS:GO se celebrará en Estocolmo

🌟The wait is over!

🎟️The tickets for PGL MAJOR STOCKHOLM 2021 🇸🇪 will go on sale on September 22 – 10:00 AM CET

🎫Tickets: https://t.co/XcM0XLNCKo



🗞️Read more about the Major: https://t.co/kEybKAQELb#PGLMAJOR