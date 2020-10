Dallas Fuel despide a Gamsu y confirma la reconstrucción de su plantilla

Today, we are parting ways with @Onigod, @Crimzo, @Gamsu, @NotEvenBleu, @Trill_ow, @DF_aKm, @uNKOE, @Closer and @paintbrush.



We want to thank them for all of their hard work, passion, dedication and time on the Fuel. We wish them the absolute best in their future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/efF9UWv5dQ