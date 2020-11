Cloud9 ficha oficialmente a Perkz de G2

We are bringing the most accomplished and most impactful Western player in the history of League of Legends to #C9LoL. Watch him.



Welcome to Cloud9, @G2Perkz. #C9WIN



Full video: https://t.co/keBeuRh2ip

Read more: https://t.co/9Jov1CrFYC pic.twitter.com/UpILrPSzx1